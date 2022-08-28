Ready to Be ‘Naked and Afraid’? See How to Sign Up for the Survival Show

Renegade 83, the production company behind Naked and Afraid, has a casting application for the show on its website. According to the company, casting agents will reach out to you to schedule an interview once they receive your application and photo.

According to Renegade 83’s eligibility requrements for the show, you must be 21 years old, you must be a U.S. citizen or a permanent U.S. resident, and you must not be a candidate for public office or become one until one year after your episodes air.