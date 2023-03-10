Meet the Eight Contestants Competing in ‘Naked and Afraid: Solo’

The most brutal survival competition on television just got a whole lot tougher. Discovery’s long-standing Naked and Afraid series is getting a solo spin-off and will premiere on Mar. 12.

Following eight contestants strewn across three continents, Naked and Afraid: Solo competitors must endure the unforgiving elements for 21 days — utterly alone. So, who are the individuals up for the hostile survival challenge? Let’s meet them now!

Source: Instagram/@nakedandafraid

Fernando Calderon

On Facebook, the Naked and Afraid: Solo contestant describes himself as a “Naked and Afraid XL survivalist, family man, fire captain, world traveler, adventurer, and optimist.” Hailing from Simi Valley, California, does the father of four have what it takes to survive alone?

Kaila Cumings

Previously, Kaila competed in 21-day Colombian and 40-day South African challenges. However, she left Naked and Afraid XL early on. Can the custom knifemaker redeem herself in Naked and Afraid: Solo?

Jamie Frizzell

The Scottish survival instructor/lifeguard is one of eight contestants competing in Naked and Afraid: Solo this season. Previously, Jamie appeared in Naked and Afraid in 2021 and Naked and Afraid XL in 2022.

James Lewis

James from Tallahassee, Fla. is another contestant appearing in Naked and Afraid: Solo this year. In 2018, the survivalist appeared in Naked and Afraid and in Naked and Afraid: XL the following year.

Shanika Malcolm

Shanika made history by becoming the first Afro-indigenous woman to finish a 21-day challenge. The Jamaican Naked and Afraid: Solo contestant currently works as a yoga practitioner and cares for three children as a single parent.

Cheeny Plante

Hailing from Maine, Naked and Afraid: Solo contestant Cheeny Plante is a woman of many talents. According to her Instagram bio, she is a U.S. Air Force veteran and SERE (survival, evasion, resistance, and escape) specialist. She appeared on Season 14 of Naked and Afraid and considers herself a “[thru-hiker], wilderness guide, [and] fisherman.”

Terra Short

In 2022, Terra Short made history by being the first trans woman to compete on Naked and Afraid. The survival series contestant completed the 21-day challenge in Season 14, despite her partner leaving three days in. An Air Force veteran with twelve years of service under her belt, Terra is a force to be reckoned with this season.

Suzänne Zeta

Naked and Afraid alum Suzänne has quite an impressive backstory. Despite dropping out of high school, the mother of four obtained her Ph.D. in Health Sciences. In the past, Suzänne proved more resilient than her partners on Naked and Afraid and Naked and Afraid XL.

What is the prize for winning ‘Naked and Afraid: Solo’?

Unlike other television survival competitions such as Survivor — which offers a prize of a whopping one million dollars — Naked and Afraid winners do not usually receive any monetary compensation (aside from a $5,000 stipend). However, those competing on Naked and Afraid XL are rewarded for extra time spent in the elements ($24,000, allegedly).

