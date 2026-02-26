As the Kidnapping of Nancy Guthrie Continues to Make Headlines, Folks Want to Know Her Net Worth Nancy was abducted form her home in Tucson, Ariz., on Feb. 1, 2026. By Niko Mann Published Feb. 26 2026, 3:53 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Fans of Today host Savannah Guthrie are concerned about her mother, Nancy Guthrie, who was abducted from her home in Tucson, Ariz., on Feb. 1, 2026.

Article continues below advertisement

As the sad story continues to captivate the country, true crime fans began to speculate as to who may have kidnapped Nancy from her home. Fans on social media even suspected Nancy's children, as well as their spouses and family friends, despite them being cleared by the authorities. Now, they are curious about Nancy's net worth.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Wondering what Nancy Guthrie's net worth is? Here's what we know.

According to HELLO! Magazine, Nancy has a net worth of approximately $1 million dollars, which includes the home she was abducted from in Tucson. Nancy Guthrie was born as Nancy Long was born on Jan. 27, 1942, in Fort Wright, Ky. She moved to Tucson with her late husband, Charles, in the 1970s. Charles was a mining engineer in Australia, and the couple lived there until they relocated to Tucson, where they lived until his sudden death from a heart attack at the age of 49.

The kidnappers reportedly demanded $4 million in Bitcoin for her return in a ransom note on Feb. 5, per People. A second ransom demand was reportedly for $6 million, with a deadline of Feb. 9. Nancy's children, Cameron, Annie, and Savannah, shared a video on Instagram asking for her safe return on Feb. 7.

Article continues below advertisement

Nancy Guthrie Retired Net worth: $1 million Birthdate: Jan. 27, 1942 Birthplace: Fort Wright, Ky. Spouse: Charles Guthrie Children: Annie Guthrie, Savannah Guthrie, Cameron Guthrie

Article continues below advertisement

"As a family, we are doing everything that we can. We are ready to talk," Savannah said to the kidnappers in the video. "However, we live in a world where voices and images are easily manipulated. We need to know without a doubt that she is alive and that you have her. We want to hear from you, and we are ready to listen. Please, reach out to us."

Annie also addressed the abductors in the video. "The light is missing from our lives," she said. "She chooses joy, day after day. Despite already having passed through great trials of pain and grief, we are always going to be merely human. Just normal human people who need our mom. Mama, mama, if you're listening, we need you to come home. We miss you."

Article continues below advertisement

On Feb, 24, Savannah offered $1 million for tips leading to finding Nancy. She shared the teary video on Instagram with the caption, "Someone knows how to find our mom and bring her home. Call 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) — you can remain anonymous — or find a way to reach out to me."