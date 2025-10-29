Let's Revist the Time Nancy Mace Made a Bunch of Folks Feel Weird at a Prayer Breakfast That was TMI. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Oct. 29 2025, 10:30 a.m. ET Source: Mega

It seems like Congresswoman Nancy Mace has been through a lot. First and foremost, there is her bizarre obsession with trans people and which bathrooms they use. In November 2024, she introduced a bill that banned trans women from using bathrooms on federal property that didn't correspond with their assigned sex at birth. She then proceeded to post about this 326 times in three days.

In May 2025, the South Carolina Republican accused four men, including her ex-fiancé Patrick Bryant, of sexual abuse. She did this during a House subcommittee hearing, reported Politico. She was later sued for defamation by Bryant, who alleged she was using her Congressional immunity as "both a sword and shield." Before all this, Nancy said some very strange things at a prayer breakfast, which have resurfaced online. Keep reading for more info.



Nancy Mace referenced pre-marital sex at a prayer breakfast in 2023.

In July 2023, Nancy spoke at the 13th Annual South Carolina Prayer Breakfast hosted by 2024 presidential candidate, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott. If you're unfamiliar with Tim, it's worth noting that he first entered politics in the 1990s and campaigned on the idea that he was a 30-year-old virgin. It stands to reason that what Nancy said might have made some of the folks at the prayer breakfast a bit uncomfortable.

While commending the fact that the prayer breakfast was standing room only, Nancy mentioned the fact that when she woke up that morning, she only had 45 minutes to get ready. That's when she said Bryant tried to pull her by her waist over to him for some quick sassy times. "I was like, 'No baby, we don't got time for that this morning,'" joked Nancy awkwardly. "I gotta get to the prayer breakfast, and I gotta be on time," she said while promising to pick up where they left off later that night.

Her comments, which she admitted were TMI, were met with backlash from Christian conservatives who didn't appreciate the normalization of pre-marital sex. People on the left pointed out the hypocrisy of right-wing conservatives like Sean Hannity, who defended her joke on his show. In a since-deleted post to X, Nancy wrote that Bryant suggested she make up for what she said by attending church twice the following Sunday.

Nancy Mace is not very consistent.

The prayer breakfast comments resurfaced following an anti-same-sex marriage post Nancy made to X. On Oct. 28, 2025, Nancy posted, "Adam and Eve, not Adam and Steve." A community note was quickly added, which pointed to previous posts from Nancy that contradicted her feelings about same-sex marriage.