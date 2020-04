Famous TikToker Naomiibrook Allegedly Hacked Other Influencers' Accounts

If you're not a die-hard TikTok fan, there's a good bit of drama you'll likely miss when you log onto the app. For instance, there's allegedly been a scandal involving a few of the app's notable influencers, who have allegedly been hacking into smaller accounts and selling them for money.

The scandal has rocked some of the aspiring influencers on the app, exposing some of their favorites as players in the hacking ring. Some are claiming TikTok stars like naomiibrook, whose real name is Naomi, are in on the scam.