Has Natalie From '90 Day Fiancé' Been Deported Following Complicated Double Splits?

"She thought she could control him and that he wasn't good enough for her! Bye bye."

When it comes to 90 Day Fiancé, a few people stand out as legends. Legends in drama and heartbreak, that is. Among the names of elite drama generators on the series are Angela Deem, Jasmine Pineda, Big Ed Brown, and of course Natalie Mordovtseva.

With two breakups under her belt, fans are wondering if she was ever deported back to Ukraine following the drama with her husband Mike saying he hadn't filed paperwork for her green card and presenting divorce papers on air. Here's what we know about whether or not she was deported and why fans just can't seem to like Natalie.

Has Natalie from '90 Day Fiancé' been deported?

Natalie wasn't exactly dreaming of living forever in small town Sequim, Washington, when she married Mike. So it didn't come as much of a surprise to anyone watching the show when she left Mike for her boyfriend Josh, and larked off to Florida for the next stage in her state-side life. And now we know she's dating someone, but fans don't think it's Josh.

But the real drama dropped during a tell-all of 90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life. Mike revealed that he had not signed papers for Natalie to receive a green card, which would ensure her ability to stay in the United States. "It's time," he explained. She made her choices, and he no longer felt responsible for keeping her in the U.S. if they were no longer an item. It's unclear if Natalie ended up deported, but if Mike wouldn't help her, it's only a matter of time before her temporary luck runs out.

Fans just don't appear to enjoy Natalie, and she isn't doing herself any favors.

It would seem that Mike's cold attitude towards Natalie extends to the feelings of fans who have watched her waffle her way through two relationships and try to stay on everyone's good side while doing things that are decidedly unkind to them. Natalie seems to come off to fans as arrogant, somewhat delusional, and completely unrepentant when hurting people and then expecting them to forgive her if online comments are anything to go by.

In a video of Mike revealing that he hasn't signed any papers to help Natalie stay in the United States, fans immediately rushed to his defense and scolded Natalie for thinking he owed her anything. Not only was Mike cold towards Natalie's friendly-seeming overtures, but Natalie complained that he had moved on with someone she described as "beautiful." Matching Mike's energy, one fan wrote, "I like him even more for this. She thought she could control him and that he wasn’t good enough for her! Bye bye."

Another fan agreed, writing, "Good for him. They’re not together, he doesn’t owe her anything." While one fan explained that they had watched other shows in the franchise and had an appreciation for Mike's point of view: "after seeing Natalie in the other 90 Day spinoffs, I was completely on Mike's side."

