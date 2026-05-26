The Chicks Lead Singer Natalie Maines Takes Swipe at Trump — "This Fugly S--t" "But don't worry about it. I'm sure posting selfies will fix everything." By Ivy Griffith Published May 26 2026, 5:05 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Celebrities weighing on political topics has become more commonplace over the past few decades. Perhaps accelerated by the fact that the 45th and 47th President, Donald Trump, was himself merely a celebrity before taking the highest office in the United States. Which means that any argument of "celebrities should stay out of politics" has become null and void.

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For The Chicks lead singer, Natalie Maines, her political beliefs are fairly well known. After all, she has been outspoken for years. So, what do we know about her politics? Here's the rundown, after public statements about Trump have reignited her public stance on politics.

Source: Mega

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What do we know about Natalie Maines's politics?

Perhaps one of the most blatant signs that The Chicks had strong political beliefs came back in June 2020, when they officially dropped "Dixie" from their group name (previously, The Dixie Chicks). It was an effort to disengage from the appearance of support for the Confederacy or "Dixie" lifestyle. This was the year they released their politically-forward hit song "March, March" in response to the summer of protests over the killing of George Floyd and other heated issues.

But for those who paid attention, The Chicks were outspoken about their politics long before the name change and protest song. In fact, they famously feuded with country star Toby Keith during the era of President George W. Bush. It came to a head in 2002 when Keith released "Courtesy of the Red, White, and Blue," which was a pro-war song that focused on nationalism and nativism. When asked about it during an interview with the Los Angeles Daily News, lead singer Natalie was quick to offer her scorn.

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She shared, "Don't get me started. I hate it. It's ignorant, and it makes country music sound ignorant. It targets an entire culture — and not just the bad people who did bad things." Natalie added, "You've got to have some tact. Anybody can write, 'We'll put a boot in your a--.' But a lot of people agree with it. The kinds of songs I prefer on the subject are like Bruce Springsteen's new songs."

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Her Instagram, accordingly, is filled with messages of protest and anti-Trump content, supporting women's rights, immigrants, and other issues that seem to suggest she leans squarely to the left, including pro-Black Lives Matter posts.

Natalie Maines blasts Trump in no-holds-barred comments.

In one 2024 post, Natalie's Instagram even declares, "November 3rd, flush the turd," referring to the election and Trump. So, it's not entirely surprising that she waded into the political fray again in May 2026 as the war with Iran became a crisis, and it was announced that Trump was demanding that a $1.8 billion "slush fund" be carved aside to support people who were arrested for storming the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

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NBC News reports, "Trump, his two elder sons and the Trump Organization filed a $10 billion suit against the IRS over the leak of his tax returns, but agreed to drop the suit 'in exchange' for the establishment of the fund. Those who believe they have been harmed by the government can apply for money."

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche insisted that the fund isn't only for January 6 rioters, and that they're not guaranteed to be given funds. However, people on both sides of the aisle have cried foul over the fund, alleging unprecedented corruption and gross misuse of taxpayer money. It was against this backdrop in which Natalie weighed in.

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In an Instagram post, Natalie shared a photo of Trump along with several photos from January 6, and captioned the carousel, "Our democracy is disappearing right before our eyes." She added, "This fugly s--t [Trump] is using your gas money to pay the insurrectionists. But don't worry about it. I'm sure posting selfies will fix everything. My last post that called him a fugly s--t got removed. We'll see how long this one lasts. Repost and help the message live." Natalie concluded, "Named 1M times in the #epsteinfiles #democracy #freespeech #fuglysl*t."