Here's What Natalie Wood's Daughters Are up to 39 Years After Her Death

Here's What Natalie Wood's Daughters Are up to 39 Years After Her DeathBy Samantha Faragalli Younghans
Updated
Natalie Wood was an iconic actress, but what many may forget is that she was also mom to two daughters. Natalie died in 1981 when they were just little girls, so they've grown up quite a lot since their mother's untimely (and forever mysterious) passing after drowning. Now, nearly 40 years later, we're checking in with Natasha and Courtney ahead of the May 5 HBO premiere of Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind. Here's what they're up to today!
Natasha Gregson Wagner
Natasha is Natalie's eldest daughter. She was born on Sept. 29, 1970, so that makes her 49 years old today. She was just 11 years old at the time of her mother's death. Her father is Natalie's second husband, producer Richard Gregson.
Just like her mother, Natashia is an actress. Some of her most notable TV roles include Two Girls and a Guy, Lost Highway, Another Day in Paradise, High Fidelity, ER, CSI, and House. She is set to appear in the upcoming HBO documentary about her mom as well.
As far as her personal life, she was married to screenwriter D.V. DeVincentis for five years, from 2003 until 2008. She is a mom to a daughter named Clover, now 7, whom she welcomed with her now-husband, 7th Heaven star Barry Watson. The couple wed in 2015.
In addition to her television career and upcoming documentary appearance, the biggest project that Natasha has today is her new memoir, More Than Love: An Intimate Portrait of My Mother, Natalie Wood, which comes out on May 5.
Courtney Brooke Wagner
Courtney was born on March 9, 1974, so that makes her 46 years old today. She was just seven years old at the time of her mother's death. Her father is Natalie's first and third husband, actor Robert Wagner.
Unlike her sister, Natasha, Katie isn't so public. She is not an actress but has appeared on TV as herself here and there. Luckily, we'll get to hear from her in the upcoming HBO documentary about her mom, Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind.
She previously battled drug addiction but is now sober. “Courtney is somebody who lives in the truth and her recovery demands that of her,” Natasha said of her sister. “She is not ashamed of her struggles. She has gotten to a place where she has compassion for herself and forgiveness.”
Katharine (Katie) Wagner
What many forget about Natalie is that she also had a stepdaughter from Robert's second marriage to Marion Marshall. She was born on May 11, 1964, so that makes her 55 years old today. She was 17 years old when Natalie died.
She's an actress and Hollywood reporter. Some of her TV hosting gigs include Hollywood Women and The Starlet. She's expected to appear in the upcoming documentary about Natalie as well.
As for her personal life, she married her husband, Leif Lewis, in 2007 and they are parents to a 13-year-old son, Riley John Wagner-Lewis. who was born in September 2006.
Natalie's legacy is definitely living on through her three girls, that's for sure!