Here's What Natalie Wood's Daughters Are up to 39 Years After Her Death

Natasha is Natalie's eldest daughter. She was born on Sept. 29, 1970, so that makes her 49 years old today. She was just 11 years old at the time of her mother's death. Her father is Natalie's second husband, producer Richard Gregson.

Just like her mother, Natashia is an actress. Some of her most notable TV roles include Two Girls and a Guy, Lost Highway, Another Day in Paradise, High Fidelity, ER, CSI, and House. She is set to appear in the upcoming HBO documentary about her mom as well.