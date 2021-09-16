Natasia Demetriou Is the Breakout Star of 'What We Do in the Shadows' — Who Is She Dating?By Leila Kozma
Sep. 16 2021, Published 1:54 p.m. ET
Season 3 of What We Do in the Shadows promises quality entertainment and, of course, plenty of dark humor. With three vampires, Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo (Matt Berry), and Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), at its focal point, the brilliant horror-comedy features a range of hilarious scenes. So what's Natasia like in everyday life? What's her relationship status? Is she single, or is she married?
So, is Natasia Demetriou married?
Being a private person, Natasia hardly discusses her romantic life in interviews. Her relationship status is unknown. However, she takes a jab at her family members now and then. For instance, during an appearance on Hot Mess Clubhouse, a podcast by author and journalist Lucy Vine, she ousted her mom for joining a religion similar to Scientology.
For You'll Never Have All of Me, her solo comedy show that won the Skinny Debutant Award at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2014, Natasia used some of her worst dating experiences as a source of inspiration.
"I only use Tinder to have horrible conversations with people," she told The Guardian in 2014. "I accidentally liked this man on there, and he sent me some really horrendous things. I was like, 'I'm gonna be even more horrendous.' I was by myself, having the time of my life. Then I felt slightly sick."
It's perhaps safe to conclude that Natasia likely didn't meet her significant other on Tinder (or social media). Unless, of course, she did a 180 in the meantime — about which she is yet to update her followers.
As rumor has it, Natasia might be pregnant.
According to a rumor referenced by outlets like Celeb Saga, Natasia might be pregnant. She is yet to address these, however.
"I know some vampire-adjacent people," Natasia told 'Bustle.'
"To be able to do a real interpretation of [someone], you sort of [need to have] experienced that person yourself," she described her work method in an interview with Bustle. "And it just makes you funnier. You add a million other layers. You know, I don’t know a vampire, but I know some vampire-adjacent people."
As she explained, she draws on personal experiences while preparing for roles on TV shows like What We Do in the Shadows. As she told the outlet, aspects of Nadja were modeled after her relatives. Meanwhile, showrunner Jemaine Clement looked to his in-laws for inspiration while writing the character.
Catch new episodes of What We Do in the Shadows every Thursday at 10 p.m. EST on FX.