Natasia Demetriou Is the Breakout Star of 'What We Do in the Shadows' — Who Is She Dating?

Season 3 of What We Do in the Shadows promises quality entertainment and, of course, plenty of dark humor. With three vampires, Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo (Matt Berry), and Nadja ( Natasia Demetriou ), at its focal point, the brilliant horror-comedy features a range of hilarious scenes. So what's Natasia like in everyday life? What's her relationship status? Is she single, or is she married?

So, is Natasia Demetriou married?

Being a private person, Natasia hardly discusses her romantic life in interviews. Her relationship status is unknown. However, she takes a jab at her family members now and then. For instance, during an appearance on Hot Mess Clubhouse, a podcast by author and journalist Lucy Vine, she ousted her mom for joining a religion similar to Scientology.

For You'll Never Have All of Me, her solo comedy show that won the Skinny Debutant Award at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2014, Natasia used some of her worst dating experiences as a source of inspiration.

"I only use Tinder to have horrible conversations with people," she told The Guardian in 2014. "I accidentally liked this man on there, and he sent me some really horrendous things. I was like, 'I'm gonna be even more horrendous.' I was by myself, having the time of my life. Then I felt slightly sick."

