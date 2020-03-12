These National Pi Day Deals for March 14 Are Literally Infinite

When the clock strikes 3:14 p.m. (wherever you are) on March 14, Blaze will be offering its guests $3.14 build your own 11-inch pizza pies, as long as you download the Blaze Pizza app. According to the brand, the deal only applies to dine-in orders, for both original and gluten-free crust pizzas. Also, if you use the Pi Day app reward, you can get $3.14 off a large shareable pizza between March 15 and March 31 for online orders.