Home > Entertainment
Source: Courtesy of Your Pie

These National Pi Day Deals for March 14 Are Literally Infinite

By

Although cheesy math jokes are truly insufferable, I have good news — National Pi Day is coming up on March 14 (because 3/14... yes, we get it), and brands are celebrating by offering various enticing deals. From discounted pizza pies to the chance to win thousands of dollars in cash, the positives truly outweigh the negatives (ha).