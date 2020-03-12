These National Pi Day Deals for March 14 Are Literally Infinite

These National Pi Day Deals for March 14 Are Literally InfiniteBy Lizzy Rosenberg
Although cheesy math jokes are truly insufferable, I have good news — National Pi Day is coming up on March 14 (because 3/14... yes, we get it), and brands are celebrating by offering various enticing deals. From discounted pizza pies to the chance to win thousands of dollars in cash, the positives truly outweigh the negatives (ha).
First, let's explore the 'za discounts available on National Pi Day.
These National Pi Day deals will certainly help mitigate the annoyance that comes with any math-related holiday, because in the end, pizza fixes everything.
$3.14 build-your-own 11-inch pizza at Blaze Pizza
When the clock strikes 3:14 p.m. (wherever you are) on March 14, Blaze will be offering its guests $3.14 build your own 11-inch pizza pies, as long as you download the Blaze Pizza app. According to the brand, the deal only applies to dine-in orders, for both original and gluten-free crust pizzas. Also, if you use the Pi Day app reward, you can get $3.14 off a large shareable pizza between March 15 and March 31 for online orders.
$5 off pies at Pilot Flying J
If you're hitting the road this weekend, convenience store chain Pilot Flying J is offering on-the-go customers $5 off pies all week, through March 15. Just download the Pilot Flying J app and redeem it at one of the 330 locations.
BOGO large pies for $3.14 at Marco's Pizza*
Since Marco's Pizza White Cheezy pie is truly epic, bacon enthusiasts will be thrilled to know that with the purchase of any menu-price large pizza, they can receive another pie of equal or lesser value for only $3.14. Just use the code PIDAY2020 at checkout. I'm game.
$3.14 pies and $0.50 slices at 7-Eleven
7-Eleven is obviously celebrating the (slightly lame) holiday with two craveable deals — in-store and through the 7NOW app, customers will be able to get $3.14 whole pies, as well as $0.50 slices by scanning your 7Rewards app all day long. Cowabunga, baby.
Free 11-inch pizza with a $3.14 purchase from MOD Pizza via DoorDash
I love going out to eat, but in reality, I love eating in my bed even more. And if you're looking to stay home this Saturday, customers that spend $3.14 at MOD Pizza via DoorDash will receive a free 11-inch pizza with endless toppings. Order early, though, because there are only 5,000 free pizzas available, and it's while supplies last.
31.4% off all orders over $20 at Papa Murphy's*
Because ordering 'za on a Saturday afternoon is quite literally my dream come true, I'm excited to say Papa Murphy's is offering 31.4% off all orders that amount to $20 or more, by simply using the code PIDAY at checkout. Thank freakin' GOD.
BOGO large pizzas at Papa John's for $3.14*
Papa John's customers who purchase a menu-price large pizza will have the chance to get a large one-topping pizza for only $3.14. I see a buttload of garlic sauce in your future.
$3.14 personal pies at Fresh Brothers
Those seeking out wholesome "healthier-for-you" pizza options should opt for Fresh Brothers — the West coast chain is offering $3.14 personal cheese and pepperoni pies, which can also be made vegan with Daiya cheese and vegan pepperoni. The deal applies to all dine-in, delivery, and carryout orders.
$3.14 thin crust cheese pies at My Pi Pizza *
All day on Pi Day, My Pi customers will be able to get $3.14 thin crust cheese pizzas, with additional ingredients costing $1.59 (because 3.14159... ugh I hate math).
$3.14 thin crust pizza at Paxti's Pizza*
If the pandemic doesn't deter you from going out to eat, all dine-in customers at Paxti's will be able to get 10″ specialty thin crust pizza for $3.14 with every 14” deep dish or specialty pizza purchased.
$5 off first Slice app order
Slice is — without a doubt — coming in clutch for the pizza- (and math, I guess) centric holiday, by offering new users $5 off their first Slice app order, starting March 14. Just use the code PIDAYPIE at checkout, and make sure your order comes out to at least $15.
Spend $25 on Edward's Frozen Pies and get $5 at Schwan’s via Instacart
Those who order Edwards Frozen Pies from Schwan’s via Instacart will be able to get $5 for every $25 spent through March 29. And if that doesn't tickle your fancy, you can also simply choose to unlock free delivery.
BOGO Artisan Thin Pizza for $3.14 at Pieology*
In-store Pieology customers will get BOGO Artisan Thin Pizzas for $3.14, and New Pie Life Rewards members will be entered to win “Free Pizza for a Year," as long as you download the app on March 14. One winner will be chosen from each participating Pieology location. Pie Life Rewards members will also be able to use the app in-stores to get $3 off their next visit between March 15 and March 31.
$3.14 10-inch pie at Your Pie
Is it my pie, or is it Your Pie? Either way, those who download the Your Pie Rewards app and present it at Your Pie's checkout will receive a 10-inch pizza for $3.14. The chain is also using the popular holiday to raise awareness for non-profits across the country by offering guests to donate to the store's chosen charity at checkout.
Not in the mood for pizza? Try these deals available on National Pi Day:
$3.14 off any order at Kitchen United Mix*
Like I said, pizza isn't your only option on Pi Day — at popular food hall Kitchen United Mix this Saturday, customers will be able to get $3.14 off all orders from any stand. This includes tasty options like The Halal Guys, Saladworks, and Mama Musubi. Just make sure you use the code PIDAY at checkout.
A free slice of Michigan ABC Crumb Pie at Grand Traverse Pie Company*
As they say, not all pies were created savory. At Grand Traverse Pie Company, customers will receive a free slice of Michigan ABC Crumb Pie with any purchase all day this Saturday. Additionally, in-store customers can enter to win a Pi Day prize package that includes two tickets to see Waitress, the musical. Sweeeet.
BOGO chicken pot pie at Boston Market*
Boston Market is celebrating by offering customers buy-one-get-one savory chicken pot pies, which are adorkably decorated with a Pi symbol embellishment. All you need to do is print or download the Pi Day coupon from Boston Market's website.
New off-court Curry 7 sneakers
This isn't a deal, per se, but since NBA pro Steph Curry's birthday coincides with Pi Day, Under Armour is releasing his latest special off-court Curry 7 player exclusive shoe to celebrate. According to the brand, the limited-edition Curry 7 Pi Day PE is sleek, knit, and laceless, and costs $140.
Not all of us love math, but we're total suckers for a good deal. Happy spending!
*These deals were provided by RetailMeNot.
