Prediction Dog "Air Corgi" Reveals Winning Team For 2026 NBA Finals The pooch has a 70 percent accuracy rate By Niko Mann Published June 3 2026, 2:52 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @aircorg

Sports fans are in love with a dog that has some surprisingly accurate predictions for the NBA Finals. The dog affectionately known as Air Corgi predicted that the series would go for seven games, and the pooch also accurately predicted that the two teams in the finals would be the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs.

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Air Corgi predicts the winners of sporting events by tapping balls thrown by her dad into labeled baskets, and her dad films the adorable videos and shares them on social media. Game 1 of the NBA Finals begins on June 3, 2026, and Air Corgi has predicted the winner. So, who did Air Corgi predict would be the winner?

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NBA Finals prediction dog chooses the winner.

Air Corgi predicted that the winner of the 2026 NBA Finals will be the San Antonio Spurs. Her dad shared a video of the prediction on Instagram, and the pup also predicted that the Spurs would win the series in Game 7 with a final score of 4-3. Air Corgi also predicted that the Spurs would win in Game 1, 1-0, Game 4, 2-2, and Game 5, 3-2. She also predicted the Knicks would win Game 2, 1-1, Game 3, 2-1, and Game 6, 3-3.

Air Corgi, whose name is Lilo, has several nicknames, including Steph Furry and Fluffy Mamba. After the prediction was shared on Instagram, one fan replied, "Corgi getting a ring too when the Spurs win!"

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The air corgi's prediction record is pretty good.

Air Corgi has an amazing prediction record. The pup predicted that the NBA series would go for seven games during the Western Conference Finals, per Yahoo! Sports. The Spurs played against the Oklahoma City Thunder, and Lilo predicted that San Antonio would win in Game 7. Lilo's dad, Denny Ku, told WOAI News that the pooch has a 70 percent accuracy rate in predicting the winner of sports events. "I would say she’s more right than wrong," he said.

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Denny got the idea for having Lilo predict games after noticing the pooch had a penchant for hitting balloons with her nose. “For my wife’s birthday party, we had a bunch of balloons on the ground, and she would always just chase them around, hit them up into the air, and she’d try to pop them,” he recalled. “And one day she hit a balloon up and then landed perfectly in a basket, and we all looked around and were like, did anyone get that on camera?"

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Denny added that he soon switched to balls over balloons, and the rest is history. “After she got the hang of it, she’s been just nailing every shot since,” he concluded.