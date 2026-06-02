Rick Adelman Dies at 79 — What We Know About the Hall of Fame Coach's Death "Rick Adelman was one of the most respected and accomplished coaches in the history of the NBA." By Alisan Duran Published June 2 2026, 11:19 a.m. ET Source: YouTube/@nba

Former NBA coach and Basketball Hall of Famer Rick Adelman is being remembered as one of the most influential figures in basketball history following news of his death.

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The longtime coach, who spent more than two decades leading NBA teams from the sidelines, died at age 79. The National Basketball Coaches Association announced the news on June 2, prompting tributes from across the league. As fans and former players reflect on Rick's remarkable career, many are also wondering what has been shared about the circumstances surrounding his death.

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Rick Adelman cause of death has not been publicly disclosed.

At the time of writing, no cause of death has been publicly released. The National Basketball Coaches Association confirmed Rick's passing but did not provide additional details about how the Hall of Fame coach died. ESPN and multiple other outlets similarly reported that no cause of death had been announced.

Following the news, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver issued a statement honoring Rick's impact on the sport. "Rick Adelman was one of the most respected and accomplished coaches in the history of the NBA," he said. "Following his NBA playing career, Rick turned to coaching, where his leadership, innovation, and genuine love for basketball left a lasting impression on generations of players and fellow coaches over his nearly 30-year run."

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Adam also praised Rick's character, calling him "a brilliant strategist and teacher of the game, and an even better person." According to reports, Rick is survived by his wife of 56 years, Mary Kay, their five children, including Denver Nuggets coach David Adelman, and 12 grandchildren.

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Rick Adelman built one of the most successful coaching careers in NBA history.

Rick leaves behind an extraordinary basketball legacy that spans both playing and coaching careers. After spending seven seasons as an NBA player between 1968 and 1975, he transitioned into coaching and eventually became one of the winningest coaches in league history. Rick coached the Portland Trail Blazers, Golden State Warriors, Sacramento Kings, Houston Rockets, and Minnesota Timberwolves from 1988 until 2014.

By the time he retired, Rick had accumulated 1,042 regular-season victories, ranking 10th on the NBA's all-time wins list. He guided the Trail Blazers to NBA Finals appearances in 1990 and 1992 and later oversaw the most successful era in the Sacramento Kings franchise history. His innovative offensive systems helped elevate stars including Clyde Drexler, Chris Webber, Peja Stojaković, Tracy McGrady, Yao Ming, Kevin Love, and Chris Mullin.

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Rick's contributions to basketball were formally recognized in 2021 when he was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Following news of his death, several organizations shared tributes celebrating his impact on the game. The Portland Trail Blazers called him a "franchise legend," while the Sacramento Kings praised the leadership and vision that helped define a memorable era of basketball for the organization.