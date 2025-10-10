So, Ned Fulmer’s a Wrestler? The Former Try Guys Member Makes Debut as "Nasty Ned" "Wtf, is Ned Fulmer wrestling?" By Jennifer Farrington Published Oct. 10 2025, 3:25 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@nedfulmer;TikTok/@angopw

You’ve probably heard that former Try Guys member Ned Fulmer is apparently into wrestling these days. It’s a little unexpected because it’s Ned, but not entirely shocking since this isn’t the first time he’s stepped away from the version of himself the world thought it knew. If you recall, Ned became a fan favorite as part of the Try Guys, the comedy group that started from a BuzzFeed video and officially formed in 2014 with members Eugene Lee Yang, Keith Habersberger, Zach Kornfeld, and Ned.

Together, they racked up millions of views and built distinct personalities fans could easily recognize. Take Ned, for instance, he was considered the “wife guy,” aka the husband devoted to his marriage… until he wasn’t. In 2022, he was cut from the group after news broke of his affair with a colleague. So, stepping out of character isn’t exactly new for Ned, but it definitely grabs attention when he does. Here’s what’s going on with Ned’s wrestling venture and what else he’s been up to lately.

Ned Fulmer is trying out wrestling years after being dropped from Try Guys.

Ned Fulmer made his wrestling debut on Oct. 8, 2025, under the nickname “Nasty Ned” (how fitting!) while representing AEW (All Elite Wrestling), a wrestling organization based in Jacksonville, Fla. He appeared in the ring for what fans are calling a “dark match,” wearing a sleeveless blue AEW shirt alongside Angelico and Serpentico.

The trio went up against The Frat House, made up of Griff Garrison, Cole Karter, and Jacked Jameson, and lucky for Ned, his team snagged the win. It might just give him hope that he could actually make something out of this new venture.

For context, AEW wrestling is known for being a bit less structured than WWE, so that might explain why Ned chose to make his debut there instead of shooting for WWE. Still, it’s unclear whether Ned is pursuing wrestling full-time or if this was more of a one-time stunt to get back in the spotlight. He’s kept a low profile since his fallout with The Try Guys and his wife (they appear to be estranged, though still in contact), but he’s slowly been easing back into the public eye in 2025.

Regardless, fans were understandably shocked to see Ned in the ring. While some found it entertaining, others questioned AEW’s decision to give a platform to someone who was essentially “canceled” and faced major backlash. Sure, his appearance grabbed attention, but the real question is whether it’ll stir too much controversy and hurt ratings. Only time will tell. Aside from wrestling, Ned has a few other ventures in the works (more on that below).

What is Ned Fulmer doing now?

Ned isn’t just dabbling in wrestling these days, he’s also launched his own podcast, Rock Bottom With Ned Fulmer. Much like how fans were shocked to see him in the AEW ring, they were equally surprised by the podcast’s debut episode, which featured his estranged wife, Ariel.