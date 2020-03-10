We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
We Have Bad News for the Simps out There — Neekolul Has a Boyfriend

Neekolul shot to fame with a TikTok clip that sees her perform a dance challenge to the song, "Oki Doki Boomer," whilst wearing a Bernie t-shirt. 

The sensational video garnered unprecedented popularity, with many appraising Neekolul's excellent taste in fashion and her ability to provide subtle social commentary just by choosing the right song. We set out to investigate more about this rising TikToker. Does Neekolul have a boyfriend? How'd she go viral? And just how viral are we talking?

Neekolul's boyfriend is just as big of a Bernie supporter as she is.

The content creator opened up about her love life in a new Instagram livestream, stating that she does indeed have a boyfriend. However, she refused to address her significant other by name, only mentioning that she recently surprised him with a Bernie shirt. 

"I recently got me and my boyfriend Bernie shirts," Neekolul said on the livestream. 