We Have Bad News for the Simps out There — Neekolul Has a Boyfriend

Neekolul shot to fame with a TikTok clip that sees her perform a dance challenge to the song, "Oki Doki Boomer," whilst wearing a Bernie t-shirt.

The sensational video garnered unprecedented popularity, with many appraising Neekolul's excellent taste in fashion and her ability to provide subtle social commentary just by choosing the right song. We set out to investigate more about this rising TikToker. Does Neekolul have a boyfriend? How'd she go viral? And just how viral are we talking?