Source: TIkTok/@neekolul

Here’s Why Everyone’s Talking About the Okie Boomer Girl from TikTok

By

Another day, another TikTok controversy — we’re all used to this pattern by now, right? This time the controversy centers around a character known as Okie Boomer Girl. The internet is split into two camps regarding her right now. Some are basically obsessed with her, while others think her video is super cringey. Ready to decide for yourself what side you’re on? Here’s what you need to know about the ‘OK Boomer’ girl on TikTok.

The young woman is known both as ‘Okie Boomer Girl’ and ‘OK Boomer’ Girl on TikTok.

And it’s pretty obvious why. On March 2, 2020, TikTok user @neekolul uploaded a video of her dancing around wearing a Bernie 2020 T-shirt. The caption read, “Like to trigger the BOOMERS #bernie2020.”