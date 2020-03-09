Meet Rising TikTok Star Miranda Mason — Details on the Teen Mom!

Move over, Instagram influencers and YouTube vloggers because TikTok stars are the new hottest trend. The short-form video app has launched the careers of now viral stars, such as Charli D'Amelio, Baby Ariel, and Loren Gray.

For those who are unfamiliar with TikTok, the social media app allows users to create a six-second video, which usually consists of dance challenges, lip-syncing, or funny pranks.