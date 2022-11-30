TikToker Documents Ongoing Fence Saga With Neighbor 'Karen,' Many Can Relate
Gone are the days of Mr. Rodgers where you ask "won't you be my neighbor?" Gone are the days where you greet new neighbors with baked goods or you go over to the neighbor's house because you are out of sugar or need an egg. Sadly, those days don't seem to exist anymore.
That's because the Karens are out there and they are taking over neighborhoods and anyone could be their next target.
At least for one guy on TikTok that is. He truly is out there, in the snow, going into battle with a real-life Karen in the wild. And luckily for all of us, he has documented it on TikTok for our viewing pleasure...
TikTok user @chrismadison15 has to deal with his neighbor installing a snow fence on his house.
This TikTok, as of the date this piece was originally published, has over 32.2 million views, with 1.5 million likes, and 7,263 comments. The video shows the snow fence clearly zip-tied to the gutters on Chris's house. He rightfully cut off the fence and moved it back into his neighbor's yard.
In a follow-up to the original video, Chris writes that he and his wife asked the neighbor not to tie her fence to their gutter. Instead, she leaned it up against their house with a pile of random things. From what we can see, the pile consists of a wooden stool, a trash can, and a piece of wood.
Of course, since the people are very invested now, Chris posted another video where he was removing the pile of stuff leaning against his house and putting it back into his neighbor's yard.
Chris also answered the question that a lot of people were asking in the comments: what is a snow fence? For those of you that still don't know, Wikipedia tells us that a snow fence is "a barrier that forces windblown, drifting snow to accumulate in a desired place. They are primarily employed to minimize the amount of snowdrift on roadways and railways." Great, the more you know right?
Despite their best efforts, Karen's stuff is still piled near their house so Chris zip-tied the fence to itself and threw her stuff back into her yard. However, the efforts weren't successful. The next morning, Karen had already cut the zip ties and put her stuff and the fence back against his house. And this went back and forth multiple times until...
Karen called the police "for moving her junk off our property." And in a video that was posted only a day ago, after Chris's wife moved the stuff off of their property again, Karen called the police AGAIN.
Chris responded to @LKW asking "Is it time for an attorney with a cease and desist letter?" saying "That and a privacy fence!"
And that's the latest on the neighbor Karen fence saga on TikTok. We'll continue to update you as this story is still unfolding.