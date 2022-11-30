If Your BF Venmoes You for Medicine, Dump His A** Ladies

There are definitely perks to being in a relationship: someone to binge Stranger Things with, someone to give you back massages at any given moment, and someone to get you a glass of water when you don't feel like getting up, just to name a few.

Oh, and also when you're sick, it's so nice to have someone to pick you up cold medicine so you don't have to leave the house. That is, until they Venmo request you $7 for said DayQuil.