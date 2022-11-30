If Your BF Venmoes You for Medicine, Dump His A** Ladies
There are definitely perks to being in a relationship: someone to binge Stranger Things with, someone to give you back massages at any given moment, and someone to get you a glass of water when you don't feel like getting up, just to name a few.
Oh, and also when you're sick, it's so nice to have someone to pick you up cold medicine so you don't have to leave the house. That is, until they Venmo request you $7 for said DayQuil.
No, this is not a bit from SNL. This actually happened to one user on TikTok. We mean, it's just the audacity. THE AUDACITY, PEOPLE. We broke it all down for you...
TikTok user @jackieli852 took to the app to explain how her boyfriend Venmo requested her $7 for cold medicine when she was sick.
In the original video, @jackieli852 stitched @jaclyn.fit's video in which the latter user said she will "occasionally go on Venmo... and see a girl Venmo her boyfriend 'cheesesteak.' Like, your boyfriend really couldn't pay for your f***ing cheesesteak? I'm f***ing embarrassed for you."
In @jackieli852's video, she takes @jaclyn.fit's point and runs with it, explaining how her boyfriend at the time Venmo requested her $7 for cold medicine. She said:
"One time I was feeling really sick and I asked my boyfriend at the time if he could buy me some cold medicine on his way home. So after he finished work, he dropped by CVS and picked up some DayQuil for me. Really kind of him. Really appreciate that. We get home, he gives me the medicine, I'm like 'thank you so much.' I take it, I go to sleep.
The next day I wake up and he's Venmo charged me $7 for this medicine. He Venmo charged me $7 for cold medicine. Like? OK, get your bag but like, I don't – I— we — at that point we'd been dating for like four years..."
She ends the video saying that she "should have known" and that they're not together anymore. And per usual, the comments did not disappoint...
This! This is what we're talking about. Picking her up medicine is the BARE MINIMUM you would do after a four-year relationship. It's not the fact that she doesn't want to pay $7. It's the act of Venmo requesting for an act of kindness that's killing us. And clearly, we're speaking for the masses here.
TikTok users had questions for @jackieli852, including if her ex was cheap throughout their entire relationship. @jackieli852 followed up by saying, "Honestly no, he was a pretty good partner..." and later explained that him Venmoing her was the beginning of the end for their relationship.
She added that there are "no hard feelings" and that she just "thought it was funny."
And that, dear friends, is the story of how @jackieli852 broke up with her boyfriend. But seriously fellas, do better.