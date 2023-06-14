Distractify
Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok

Rude Neighbors Confront Woman’s Mom for Her Indoor DIY Projects

One can do countless activities inside their home, but this woman's neighbors drew the line on her home improvement projects. Is that even possible?

Haylee Thorson - Author
By

Jun. 13 2023, Published 10:06 p.m. ET

A couple rudely confronting their neighbor about her DIY projects
Source: TikTok/@haeleytran

One can do countless activities inside their home (within reason). Whether it be cleaning, painting, singing, or renovating, it’s usually no one else’s business what you choose to do with your spare time indoors.

Article continues below advertisement

However, that was seemingly not the case for TikTok creator @haeleytran’s (Haeley Tran) mother when her neighbors confronted her about the noise level of her home improvement projects on the weekends. Here’s what went down.

A couple confronting their neighbor about her DIY projects
Source: TikTok/@haeleytran
Article continues below advertisement

Neighbors confronted a TikToker's mom for working on DIY projects indoors.

Haeley posted footage of the shocking confrontation between her mom and her neighbors in her viral video. The creator prefaced that her mom works during the week, so she spends her weekends working on improvement projects inside her home from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

According to Haeley, her mother’s neighbors arrived at her house to complain about the noise level and the situation quickly escalated.

When her mom first greeted the angry individuals while wearing a mask, the woman immediately demanded that she remove it so they could “see” her.

However, that was probably the tamest part of the whole video.

Article continues below advertisement

“The way you’re acting is so immature,” one of the neighbors aggressively told the creator’s mom. “For an old a-- woman to act like that is embarrassing!” Haeley noted that the two people who ganged up on her mom were in their mid-30s, while her mother is in her 40s.

Article continues below advertisement

And when the creator’s mom threatened to call the cops on the couple who continuously berated her, the male neighbor iterated that they weren’t attacking her while his partner yelled that she was “the most particular person [she had] ever met.”

The neighbors asked the creator’s mother to stop working on DIY projects.

TikTok creator @haeleytran describing her mom's DIY projects
Source: TikTok/@haeleytran

When Haeley’s mom pointed out how unreasonable her neighbors were, the man and woman became even angrier. She continued to explain that what she was doing was perfectly legal and that the weekends were the only time she could work on home improvement projects.

Article continues below advertisement

However, when she told her neighbors that she worked full-time, the woman sarcastically replied, “What? Are you jealous?” because she is a stay-at-home mother. Then, the woman insulted Haeley’s mother again, shouting, “You’re double our age! Grow up!”

The neighbor insulted Haeley's mom for being single after the confrontation.

TikTok creator @haeleytran explaining how the neighbors were rude
Source: TikTok/@haeleytran

Haeley noted in the video that her mom was recently widowed when her father passed from stage 4 Non-Hodgkin lymphoma and that she has built everything from a fireplace to a puppy kennel by herself.

Article continues below advertisement

However, the angry neighbor used this information to her advantage. As the outraged couple left, the woman squeezed in one final blow. “Karma’s a b----,” she snarled. “I feel sorry for you. You’re alone for a reason.”

“My dad died of stage 4 cancer, and she made fun of my mom for being alone,” Haeley wrote at the end of the video. “Congratulations. ‘Person of the Year’ award.”

Naturally, the comment section couldn’t believe the events that unfolded in the creator’s minute-long TikTok. “Is she for real thinking that she can tell someone what to do in their home during DAYLIGHT HOURS?” one user asked.

Another person added, “I would 100 percent catch a case if someone talked to my mom like that, and I don’t even like my mom.”

Advertisement
More from Distractify

These Women Sneakily Added Some Decor to a Cracker Barrel — and Social Media Is Cracking Up

Who Is the "Home Depot Girl"? TikToker Talks About Those DMs Shaq Sent Her (EXCLUSIVE)

Landlord’s Wife Threatens to Contact Attorney Over Sidewalk Chalk Drawings

Latest TikTok News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2023 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.