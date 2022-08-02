NeNe Leakes’s “White Fridge” Comments Are Words to Live by, According to These Memes
After several years on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, NeNe Leakes gained even more recognition for her opinions about Kenya Moore’s home. Back in Season 6, Kenya searched for a new home and temporarily stayed at a hotel. During Episode 4, “Too Late to Apollo-Gize,” NeNe agreed to help Kenya look at spaces and met the former pageant queen in her hotel room.
While walking to Kenya’s room, NeNe yelled her famous “whew chile, the ghetto!” line. When she entered the hotel, NeNe immediately looked disgusted by Kenya’s kitchen, mainly because it contained a white refrigerator. As the camera showed the room, which also had a random cord phone on the wall, NeNe cringed over Kenya’s living situation.
“Not a white refrigerator,” NeNe says in the clip. “Girl, put your shoes back on; let’s go find you a home.”
While Kenya eventually moved out of her hotel room and created Moore manor, NeNe’s comments still resonate with RHOA fans today. Many have said the former Bravo star, who left the show in September 2020, made them rethink their own furniture after the episode aired.
Here are some hilarious memes from fans who still can’t get over NeNe’s white fridge disdain.
Some fans think NeNe Leakes’s white fridge comments deserve their own class.
Many Housewives have quotable lines, but NeNe’s shade toward an appliance is something some RHOA fans want to explore further. Even though NeNe scoffed at white refrigerators multiple seasons ago, we haven’t been able to see them the same since.
The one time that a fan made NeNe’s comments a poem.
The Internet became undefeated once again when one fan chose to make NeNe’s RHOA scene a poem. There’s simply no more extraordinary words than “I was in shock honey, I was in tears almost.” We’re also quite impressed with the refrigerator drawing added to the poem.
Millennials know to avoid white fridges thanks to NeNe Leakes.
Although NeNe hasn’t shared her current opinions about white fridges, one fan said millennials should consider her words while decorating their homes. Sure, having any refrigerator in these economic times is excellent, but having one “that is not white” and free from NeNe’s shade hits different.
NeNe Leakes’s “white fridge” comments make home buying a challenge.
Some fans take NeNe Leakes’s white fridge slander to heart while looking for a new home. One Twitter user claimed the comments affected their house-viewing process because they wanted to avoid living with that type of refrigerator. Talk about influence!
After posing next to one, Julia Fox endured NeNe Leakes’s “white fridge” memes.
Julia Fox endured some RHOA shade after a photo of her standing beside a white refrigerator surfaced (we can’t make this up). In the picture, Julia rocked a puffy long-sleeved bra and voluminous skirt from Berlin-based designer Sia Arnika's fall/winter 2022 collection, per Harper’s Bazaar. Julia posed with one hand on the refrigerator, and some fans instantly associated the photo with NeNe’s comments. Hilarious!
