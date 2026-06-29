Netflix’s Latest Cancellations Prove Raw Viewership Isn't Enough Anymore The cancellations come after a single season for each show, despite its notable viewership numbers. By Anuraag Chatterjee Published June 29 2026, 6:55 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

Netflix has canceled three of its original series in quick succession: The Abandons, Boots, and The Boroughs, each after a single season, despite the shows drawing notable viewership numbers.

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The moves have renewed debate over how the streamer weighs audience data against production costs in renewal decisions.

Netflix's Latest Show Cancellations

The Abandons, a Western drama that premiered May 1, 2026, was among the cancellations that drew the most attention. According to viewership figures, the show accumulated 19.8 million views over its first 28 days, a number that would traditionally signal a renewal. Netflix did not renew it. Boots received similarly strong notices from audiences and critics before it, too, was dropped after one season.

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The Boroughs, a science fiction series created by Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews and executive produced by Matt and Ross Duffer of Stranger Things, was also canceled. The show debuted to 1.74 million hours of viewing time in its first week, a figure that did not prove sufficient to secure a second season. The Duffer Brothers have since signed a deal with Paramount Pictures.

Netflix has cancelled the Duffer's The Boroughs series https://t.co/bmuF2P8Y6I pic.twitter.com/e4lryKSiXB — Nerdist (@nerdist) June 26, 2026

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All three series were given only a single season before being axed, a pattern that has drawn criticism from viewers and industry observers. This isn’t the first time that the streaming giant has canceled shows after one season. Previously, it dropped Jupiter's Legacy in 2021, despite a built-in comic book fanbase.

Netflix's Cancellation Strategy

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos addressed the company's approach to cancellations in comments reported by Variety. “These are all business decisions based on audience relative to the cost of the show,” he said. “Do the people who push play watch it till the end? Do they give it a couple of thumbs up? Does it keep growing? All of those things. That decision is made every day.”

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They should stop all the stupid cancellations! It us robbing us of proper TV show culture.



They are hurting the whole medium out of stupid overdone greed.



They also need to learn, that their are ups and downs in viewerships. — JE (@dieMaehms) June 27, 2026

The metric, as Sarandos described it, is not raw viewership alone. Netflix also tracks completion rates, whether subscribers who start a show actually finish it, and weighs those numbers against the budget spent on production. The higher a show's production cost, the higher the viewership threshold it must clear to justify renewal. A show that draws millions of views but fails to retain audiences through its final episode may still face cancellation regardless of its opening numbers.