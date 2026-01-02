Dr. Kay's Story Ends in the 'Stranger Things' Finale, but What Actually Happens to Her? "It was like as soon as the gate closed the LITERAL U.S. MILITARY was like, 'aww drats, well don't you guys kill anymore of us okay? Alright go on get.'" By Chrissy Bobic Published Jan. 2 2026, 1:14 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

Spoiler Alert! This article contains spoilers for the end of Stranger Things. The Stranger Things series finale gets some things right, like a long epilogue to explain what happens to all of the main characters, and the hopeful story of Eleven making it across the world to have a peaceful and safe life for the first time ever. But there are also a few plot holes that fans are still talking about, like what happened to Dr. Kay.

Dr. Kay is the human big bad of the final season of the Netflix show. She makes it her mission to find and capture Eleven to use her blood to create other children like her. In the end, she fails, and Eleven destroys the Upside Down, thereby destroying Dr. Kay's work. But where does that leave the military leader?



What happened to Dr. Kay in 'Stranger Things'?

Despite a full half of the Stranger Things finale explaining where everyone ends up, how they thrive in a post-Upside Down world, and what they think happened to Eleven, Dr. Kay's whereabouts and her story are left unclear. There is an 18-month time jump after she and other military personnel catch Hopper and the rest of the survivors.

There isn't even a mention of where Dr. Kay is now. Presumably, her work is now pointless. She has no entry into the Upside Down and no way to use blood that resembles Henry's, as she sought to do with Eleven, to Dr. Martin Brenner's program in Hawkins and make more kids with powers like Eleven's. Did Dr. Kay get fired? Did she somehow restart the program in another way?



Eleven's death, whether real or not, effectively ends any project Dr. Kay might have wanted to start with Eleven's or Henry's abilities. It's not explained why Dr. Kay didn't arrest Hopper, Joyce, and the kids for killing soldiers and interfering with the operation, or where Dr. Kay ends up. But what we do know is that she makes it out of the finale alive.

'Stranger Things' fans also want to know what happened to Vickie in the end.

Vickie is another character whose role in Season 5 makes it seem like she would get a spot in the epilogue toward the end of the finale. We see Robin and hear of her time at college in Massachusetts, but she doesn't mention Vickie by name. The one hint viewers get about Vickie is when Robin, Steve, Nancy, and Jonathan share a toast at the end of their final scene together.

