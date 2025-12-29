Max's Mom in 'Stranger Things' Is Nowhere to Be Found The final season of the Netflix series brought a ton of challenges for Sadie Sink's character. By Diego Peralta Published Dec. 29 2025, 2:50 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

Poor Max (Sadie Sink) is one of the characters who has suffered the most in Stranger Things. Being possessed and her broken limbs are just the tip of the iceberg. Surely, a responsible authority figure might have been worried about what happened to the teenager.

What happened to Max's mom? Here's what we know about the character portrayed by Jennifer Marshall, and what she might be doing in the final installment of the series. It's hard to fight against an interdimensional villain without a supportive parent.



What happened to Max's mom in 'Stranger Things'?

The fourth season of Stranger Things is heavily focused on Max. Unfortunately, her mother was nowhere to be found after a pivotal point in the story. The massive Netflix series never took the time to explain what happened to the person Max lived with. Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) is the main villain of Stranger Things. The man also known as Henry Creel has the ability to change what people see due to his psychic abilities. The powers allow Vecna to create illusions for his victims.

Max is the victim he targeted the most. Through a very powerful vision, Vecna pretended to be Susan Hargrove, Max's mother. When the teenager realized what was actually going on, the image of her mother vanished, leaving her alone in her home. This is the last time audiences are able to see Susan's face in the series. Beyond that point in the story, Max is always busy fighting against monsters and evil creatures.

It's hard to understand why Susan isn't more present in the story. Her daughter ended up in a coma because of the psychic interference of an evil man. She wasn't the best mother in the world, but she could have at least asked someone about what was happening.



Susan Hargrove from 'Stranger Things' could have been a better mother.

The kids from Stranger Things have complicated lives at home. Jonathan Byers (Charlie Heaton) has to deal with the fact that his mother, Joyce (Winona Ryder), spends most of her time worried about Will (Noah Schnapp). At the same time, Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) has to train to keep Vecna from destroying the world. The teenager might have found a foster family, but danger is always lurking right around the corner.

This is where Susan comes into the picture. The character wasn't a good mother to begin with. Max had to survive through her stepbrother's violent bullying, while having no friends in Hawkins when she first arrived. If a television parent doesn't do much for their child, it's hard for them to change. Max was attacked by Vecna, and Susan was nowhere to be found in subsequent episodes of the show.