Papa's Fate Set the Stage for the End of 'Stranger Things' Matthew Modine portrayed the mysterious character in the Netflix smash blockbuster show.

Through twists and turns, Stranger Things continues to introduce strong characters who can change the fate of Hawkins. But ever since the show started, the presence of Papa (Matthew Modine) has been lurking in the shadows of the narrative.

What happened to Papa? Here's what we know about the fate of the scientist who wanted to control the powers of Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) and Eleven. Nothing would have been the same without Papa's dream to enter a different world, even if the aftermath put many people in grave danger.

What happened to Papa in 'Stranger Things'?

The fourth season of Stranger Things is remembered for introducing many of the elements that play a part in the final installment of the series. Dr. Brenner wanted Eleven to learn more about where Henry Creel cam from before he became Vecna. Nothing in this series can be simple for the powerful girl. Eleven was kept captive by Dr. Brenner and his team, performing experiments with her psychic abilities alongside a research team.

Few things go right for people who plan against Eleven's will. The girl was eventually chased down by government officials, and while Papa was chasing her across the desert, he ended up getting shot. Dr. Brenner died in the arms of hid student. Papa's death is one of the most intense moments from the season. Dr. Brenner was introduced all the way back in the first installment of Stranger Things, which is why his demise was cathartic for Eleven.

Dr. Brenner's death also unleashes Eleven's full potential, which is why she is able to return to her friends. The team was finally ready to fight against Vecna before he got to Max.

Papa's experiments set the tone for the end of 'Stranger Things.'

Dr. Brenner's research covers plenty of the unexplainable events from Stranger Things. The Upside Down, Eleven's powers, and the Demogorgons themselves are some of the ideas Papa explored with his team over the years. These are the cornerstones of the magic found within Stranger Things. If Henry's abilities hadn't been replicated through Eleven, leading to the confrontation between the two, the rest of the series would never have taken place.

Even the final season of Stranger Things can't get enough of Papa's creations. Audiences might have forgotten about Kali Prasad (Linnea Berthelsen), one of the other subjects who was a part of the experiment. As a young woman this time around, Kali is back in the last episodes of the Netflix series. The powers of Henry, Eleven, and Kali will define how Stranger Things comes to a close. There is a world filled with monsters attempting to make its way to Earth.