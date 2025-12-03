Linda Hamilton's Net Worth Proves Her Career Will "Be Back," Years After 'The Terminator' Linda Hamilton's first big movie role was in 'Children of the Corn' in 1984. By Chrissy Bobic Published Dec. 3 2025, 1:12 p.m. ET Source: Mega

She might always be Sarah Connor to fans of The Terminator franchise, but Linda Hamilton is also a celebrated actor who has been in TV shows and movies across various genres. So, to give credit where credit is due, it's hard not to wonder about her net worth and where her career has taken her after decades in the business.

In 2025, Linda was back on the small screen in Season 5 of Stranger Things. Call it a nod to the '80s nostalgia of the Netflix series, if you will. But, before that, she had continued acting well past her Terminator days. She has proven that her star power has not dimmed over the years, and her net worth is proof of that, too.

Linda Hamilton's net worth may be a little unexpected.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Linda's net worth is $70 million. Although she did not go on to have a movie career quite at the same level as other '80s stars like Bill Murray or Demi Moore, she never really went away, as far as fans are concerned. She continued popping up in different roles, and apparently, it all worked out for her, because her net worth is pretty impressive.

Linda Hamilton Actor Net worth: $70 million Linda Hamilton is an award-winning actor who is known for her role as Sarah Connor in the Terminator franchise. She is also a voice actor, and she was once married to director James Cameron. Birthdate: Sept. 26, 1956 Birthplace: Salisbury, Md. Marriages: Bruce Abbott ​(m. 1982; div. 1989) and James Cameron ​(m. 1997; div. 1999) Kids: Josephine Archer Cameron and Dalton Abbott

According to IMDb, Linda's career as a screen actor began in 1979 with the gritty movie Night-Flowers. She continued appearing in TV movies and shows until 1984, when she starred in Children of the Corn. Almost every single year following, Linda appeared in or starred in something. She even landed more long-term roles in TV shows over the years, like Chuck and Resident Alien.

It makes sense that Linda's net worth grew to such a high number, even if she hopped around from voice acting to movies and back to TV shows. In 1989, she was nominated for a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series in Beauty and the Beast. She was nominated for two Golden Globes for the same series, and in 1992, she won two MTV Movie Awards for Terminator 2: Judgment Day.

Linda Hamilton was married to a famous director.

Between landing roles both minor and major, and winning awards, Linda found the time to get married twice. She married her first husband, actor Bruce Abbott, in 1982. They split up in 1989. Then, in 1997, Linda married none other than filmmaker James Cameron. They stayed together until their divorce in 1999.

