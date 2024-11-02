Home > Entertainment > Celebrity From 'Chuck' to 'Shazam!': How Actor Zachary Levi Grew His Impressive Net Worth Call him what you want, but be sure to include that he is wealthy — because Zachary Levi's net worth is stacked! By D.M. Published Nov. 2 2024, 12:32 p.m. ET Source: The Mega Agency

Actor Zachary Levi is best known for his roles in Chuck and Shazam! However, he recently suggested that he has been shunned by Hollywood and some fans for expressing his political beliefs. “I know I've lost some of you,” Zachary said in a video posted to Instagram. “A lot of people feel this need within their own soul to go out of their way to click on my profile and send me a direct message about how disappointed they are in me.”

Article continues below advertisement

Zachary also experienced some fan backlash for his comments about COVID-19, the Christian faith, and cancel culture. These controversies may have had an impact on Zach’s ability to secure acting jobs, leaving some fans curious about his net worth. Zachary has been acting since the early 2000’s so he should have a comfortable fortune. Here’s what we know!

Source: The Mega Agency

Article continues below advertisement

Zachary Levi has an impressive net worth despite the drama surrounding his beliefs.

As of 2024, Zachary Levi’s net worth sits at around $12 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The bulk of his fortune comes from his acting career, but Zachary’s earnings stretch beyond just film and TV roles. Over the years, he’s made smart moves to diversify his income, including voice acting, Broadway roles, and producing, per IMDb.

Zachary’s big break came with Chuck, the popular action-comedy series that aired from 2007 to 2012. After Chuck, the actor took on more roles, but his career truly hit the next level when he starred as the title character in Shazam! in 2019. The success of the film, which grossed $140 million, solidified Zachary’s status in Hollywood. The Louisiana native’s voice work has added another stream of income to his portfolio. He voiced Flynn Rider in Disney’s Tangled, which was released in 2010. In addition to voice work, Zachary has also performed on Broadway, starring in She Loves Me and First Date.

Article continues below advertisement

Aside from his work as a leading man, Zachary is a producer. In 2015, he launched Middle Man Productions in collaboration with Universal TV. According to Deadline, NBC is currently developing a thriller called Unidentified, and spearheaded by Zachary’s production company.

Article continues below advertisement

Zachary Levi does not shy away from controversy.

Zachary Levi’s finances may be in order, but his potential earnings may be limited. The actor has been involved in several controversial instances since becoming a household name. The actor faced considerable backlash after he made comments on Twitter related to COVID-19 vaccines. He retweeted a post questioning vaccine mandate, which led some fans to interpret his stance as anti-vaccine.

One of Levi’s most talked-about controversies came when he voiced his opinion on the 2023 actor’s strike. “I’m not allowed to talk about — this is so dumb,” he said during a panel at Comic Con (per Deadline). “I’m not allowed to talk about any of my previous work.” Zachary later clarified his remarks, suggesting that his comments were taken out of context.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: The Mega Agency