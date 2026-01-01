'Stranger Things' Forgot About Suzie — What Happened to Her? The main cast of the Netflix series is very busy trying to defeat Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower). By Diego Peralta Published Jan. 1 2026, 9:14 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

The final season of Stranger Things has to bring many storylines to a close. Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) must be defeated by the brave people of Hawkins. However, Suzie (Gabriella Pizzolo) is nowhere to be seen in the last installment of the series.

What happened to Suzie? Here's what we know about Dustin's girlfriend, and what could be the reason behind her absence in the conclusion of the acclaimed show. Dustin has his friends by his side. Wouldn't Suzie's inclusion also improve his mental health? It might be easy for Vecna to win, after all.

Source: Netflix

What happened to Suzie in 'Stranger Things'?

There isn't an official explanation as to why Suzie is gone from the final season of Stranger Things. The likeliest explanation could be linked to the fact that the show has to deal with more than 10 main characters, leaving no room for love interests that haven't been seen in a while. It's difficult to let Suzie entirely out of the narrative. Dustin is still suffering after Eddie's (Joseph Quinn) death, and he needs all the emotional support he can get.

Dustin is having a really hard time. He is picking up fights with Steve, and people beat him up only because he shows loyalty to his deceased friend. He has one of the toughest arcs of the season. Dustin could really use the help of the person who made him so happy in Season 3. As of the start of the final episode of the series, Suzie is gone. She didn't even live in Hawkins in the first place, which is why it can be understood that she's not with Dustin.

Nevertheless, Dustin needs a shoulder to cry on. His friends don't understand him, and a twisted maniac is trying to destroy everything he loves. Perhaps singing the theme from The NeverEnding Story wouldn't be so bad.

Source: Netflix

'Stranger Things' doesn't have time to address all of its characters.

Stranger Things likes to introduce new characters every season. In the final installment alone, Derek Turnbow (Jake Connelly) is stealing the spotlight with his unexpected comebacks. Before that, Eddie made plenty of fans from the show fall in love with him. The main issue is that the cycle never ends. With new characters being introduced every time the series was back on the screen, it became extremely difficult to keep track of all of them.

The result is a final season in which Will (Noah Schnapp) and Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) get to spend time with the audience, while characters such as Suzie are gone without a trace. Of course, Dustin's girlfriend is a minor character, but considering the state of her boyfriend, at least a line of dialogue could clarify what happened to her.