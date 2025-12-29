Ted Wheeler Is Missing From 'Stranger Things' Season 5 Part 2 — What Happened to Him? Will Ted Wheeler make a comeback in 'Stranger Things'' final episode? By Risa Weber Updated Dec. 29 2025, 4:29 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

Spoiler Warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 5 of Stranger Things. After the release of Stranger Things Season 5 Part 2, fans are waiting with bated breath to find out whether Holly makes it out of Vecna's mind, if Eleven and her sister Kali will survive, and if the crew can pull off saving Hawkins.

Another question that fans want answers to concerns the reluctant patriarch of the Wheeler family, Ted Wheeler. Ted is often in his recliner, clueless and constantly perturbed by the kids running in and out of his house. As Karen cooks elaborate meals for her family and worries about her kids, Ted takes the backseat, always out of patience for the hullabaloo going on around him.

However, Ted finally got involved in the action during the demogorgon attack at the Wheeler home. But then he was missing from the series ever since. So, what happened to Ted?

What happened to Ted Wheeler in 'Stranger Things'?

In Chapter Two: The Vanishing of Holly Wheeler, the usually oblivious Ted Wheeler has a moment of bravery. He's hitting golf balls on the lawn outside when he notices the house lights flickering. He investigates, calling for Karen and Holly, but instead finds the demogorgon.

Ted swings at the monster with his golf club, only for the demogorgon to throw him through a wall. After Ted is out of the picture, Karen defends Holly using a broken wine bottle. She stabs the demogorgon, but it slashes her throat and leaves her bleeding and in critical condition.

What happened to Ted Wheeler? Why didn’t Mike, Nancy, or Karen even bring him up? pic.twitter.com/RFscONUpbQ — Stranger Things Memes (@SThingsMeme) December 26, 2025

Mike, Lucas, and Nancy go to the hospital with the Wheeler parents, where the parents are taken into surgery. Mike and Nancy try to visit with their mom, but the doctor on duty tells them they can't because she can't talk in her condition. They want to check on her to see how she's doing, but they also know that she has information on Mr. Whatsit, which could help them find Holly.

The kids do eventually meet with Karen, but they don't try to meet with their dad, presumably because he's in an induced coma. They don't even visit him in the hospital (or, at least, it's not shown on screen), but perhaps that's because they need to search for their missing little sister immediately. They do have a lot going on, what with saving the world and all. However, it is strange that Mr. Wheeler is left out of the rest of Season 5, with no one even mentioning his condition.

Fans think the writers simply didn't have room for Ted Wheeler in the script.

Some fans chalk Ted's absence up to the writers not having enough space to fit secondary character arcs into the already-busy script. "Unfortunately, if we spend time on Ted, we will lose time with other characters who are more important," wrote Reddit user ctwalkup.

Another account, Tulipage, joked, "Ted, unfortunately, has gone to live on a big farm upstate with Argyle, Enzo, Dr. Owens, and Suzie," referring to other Stranger Things characters who have dropped off the map.