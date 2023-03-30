Home > Entertainment Source: Getty Images Read These April 2023 New Book Releases in Rain or Shine By Anna Garrison Mar. 30 2023, Published 10:54 a.m. ET

As spring arrives, it's always easy to forget your TBR when all you want to do is spend time outside. However, there's nothing like a good book to curl up with when those April showers finally hit! You won't want to miss these exciting new book releases from debut and beloved authors in April 2023. As always, Distractify's lists are non-exhaustive, so if your favorites aren't listed here, feel free to let us know upcoming publications you're excited about.

'I'll Stop the World' by Lauren Thoman

Source: Amazon Publishing

In this time-traveling debut installment from Mindy Kaling's Mindy's Book Studio, I'll Stop the World follows two different timelines and perspectives: Rose Yin in 1985 and Justin Warren in 2023. When the two worlds collide, the past and present must come together to solve a mystery in their small town. I'll Stop the World will be released on April 1, 2023.

'Blood Debts' by Terry J. Benton-Walker (Young Adult)

Source: TOR Teen

In this contemporary fantasy version of New Orleans, twin teens Clement and Cristina Trudeau investigate a magical massacre and lynching that occurred thirty years prior. They're also grappling with their mother, who has been cursed, and the death of their father — all while racing against the clock to prevent themselves from being targeted next. Blood Debts will be released on April 4, 2023.

'Romantic Comedy' by Curtis Sittenfeld

Source: Random House

Sally Milz is a sketch writer for a late-night television program who's sworn off love. But when her dorky fellow writer begins dating a gorgeous actress who guest-hosted the show, her annoyance turns into a sketch, thinking something similar would never happen to a woman. When pop star Noah Brewster guest hosts the show, Sally is surprised to find sparks flying between them. Romantic Comedy will be released on April 4, 2023.

'The Immeasurable Depth of You' by Maria Ingrande Mora (Young Adult)

Source: Holiday House

Teenaged Brynn is struggling with her intrusive thoughts and anxiety, using an online blog as a diary. When her mom misinterprets one of the posts as a suicide note, Brynn is sent to live with her father on a houseboat in technology-free Florida. Brynn feels even more hopeless until she meets Skylar, but when Skylar finds herself in trouble, can Brynn face her fears to help? The Immeasurable Depth of You will be released on April 4, 2023.

'Camp Zero' by Michelle Min Sterling

Source: Simon & Schuster

Camp Zero is an American climate change survivor camp in northern Canada that hides many secrets. When Rose offers to spy on the camp's architect in exchange for help for her mother, a climate-displaced immigrant, she encounters fellow newcomer Grant, who helps her unravel the dark secrets of the camp. Camp Zero will be released on April 4, 2023.

'Never Vacation With Your Ex' by Emily Wibberley and Austin Siegemund-Broka (Young Adult)

Source: Penguin Young Readers Group

From author couple #Wibbroka comes Never Vacation With Your Ex, a second-chance romance about teen surfing champion Kaylee and her ex, Dean. When the two are forced together all summer, Kaylee comes up with a series of rules to mend their post-dating relationship and help them move on from one another. In the process, however, Kaylee finds herself falling for Dean all over again ... Never Vacation With Your Ex will be released on April 4, 2023.

'The Winter Knight' by Jes Battis

Source: ECW Press

An Arthurian legend retelling set in Vancouver, Canada, The Winter Knight begins with a murder investigation. When reincarnated knights of the Round Table start turning up dead, it's up to Hildie, a Valkyrie, to solve the case. Her top suspect is Wayne, an autistic college student and reincarnation of Sir Gawain. The pair work together to uncover a series of dangerous plots, including the Wyrd Sisters of Gastown. The Winter Knight will be released on April 4, 2023.

'Forget Me Not' by Alyson Derrick (Young Adult)

Source: Simon & Schuster Books For Young Readers

Stevie and Nora plan to ditch their conservative small town for California as soon as they graduate high school. Then, when Stevie has a terrible fall, she develops amnesia — and completely forgets two years of plans, dates, and being open about her sexuality. Can Nora and Stevie find their way back to one another against the odds? Forget Me Not will be released on April 4, 2023.

'Natural Beauty' by Ling Ling Huang

Source: Penguin Publishing Group

Natural Beauty's nameless narrator is a piano prodigy whose career is shattered after an accident leaves her parents debilitated. Desperate for cash, the narrator takes a job at a high-end beauty and wellness store in New York City called Holistik. Sucked into a world of power and privilege, the narrator finds herself entranced with Helen, the store's niece. Together, the duo falls down a rabbit hole of consumerism and identity. Natural Beauty will be released on April 4, 2023.

'Tell Me How It Ends' by Quinton Li (Young Adult)

Source: Quinton Li Editorial

A coming-of-age cozy fantasy, Tell Me How It Ends follows Iris Galacia, a tarot reader who can predict the future and longs to be a part of her family's business. But after being issued an ultimatum, Iris must find a way to earn a thousand coins for her services. Luckily, Marin Boudreau comes to her for help in exchange for a daring rescue of an imprisoned witch. The two must work together to race against the clock before time runs out. Tell Me How It Ends will be released on April 9, 2023.

'Yours Truly' by Abby Jimenez

Source: Grand Central Publishing

Dr. Briana Ortiz cannot catch a break. Between finalizing her divorce, helping her brother find a kidney donor, and dealing with the new doctor at work who is getting her promotion, she's had it. But when Dr. Jacob Maddox, the interloper stealing her raise, reaches out with a nice letter to introduce himself, Briana starts to wonder if he's all that bad ... Yours Truly will be released on April 11, 2023.

'Viva Lola Espinoza' by Ella Cerón (Young Adult)

Source: Penguin Young Readers Group

Lola Espinoza thinks she's totally cursed in love, maybe in a literal sense. When she goes to visit her grandmother in Mexico City and meets handsome, flirtatious Rio, she learns the truth. Magic is real, and she has to break the curse placed upon her. Of course, then she meets Javi, a fellow cursed individual working at her cousin's restaurant. Lola's summer gets turned around as she learns about herself and her heritage. Viva Lola Espinoza will be released on April 11, 2023.

'Some Desperate Glory' by Emily Tesh

Source: TOR Publishing Group

Raised in the Gaea Station, super soldier Kyr has been training all her life to avenge planet Earth. Part of her training is readying to face the Wisdom, a powerful weapon that allowed the Majoda their victory over humanity. But when her brother is sent on the mission and Kyr is relegated to the nursery, she knows she must take matters into her own hands to save the universe. Some Desperate Glory will be released on April 11, 2023.

'Bianca Torre is Afraid of Everything' by Justine Pucella Winans (Young Adult)

Source: HarperCollins Publishers

When anxious, nonbinary teen Bianca Torre accidentally witnesses a murder during a bird-watching trip, they must make a choice: succumb to a long list of fears or investigate. After the murder is ruled as a suicide, Bianca is more determined than ever to unravel the crime with the help of their anime fan friend, Anderson Coleman, and Bianca's crush, Elaine Yee. Bianca Torre is Afraid of Everything will be released on April 11, 2023.

'The Trackers' by Charles Frazier

Source: HarperCollins Publishers

Under the New Deal, painter Val Welch is tasked with creating a mural for a new post office in Wyoming. He's living with art lovers John and Eve Long. However, Val knows that John is a former a WWI sniper who holds political aspirations despite shady methods. After Eve flees the home with the painting in tow, Val and John reluctantly team up to get Eve and the painting back. The Trackers will be released on April 11, 2023.

'The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder' by David Grann

Source: Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group

In 1740, a group of sailors on HMS The Wager were tasked by the British empire on a secret mission during war with Spain. But in 1742, a group of 30 castaways showed up on the coast of Brazil, barely alive, having escaped an island in Patagonia where they originally wrecked. When another boat, with just three castaways, washes ashore six months later, they have a very different story to tell. The Wager will be released on April 18, 2023.

'Sisters of the Lost Nation' by Nick Medina

Source: Berkley

In Sisters of the Lost Nation, Indigenous Anna searches for answers within tribal lore when women being disappearing from her reservation. Anna is plagued with nightmares of disembodied entities and also notices strange happenings around the reservation's casino. Determined to uncover the truth, Anna sets off on a quest for answers before time runs out for her friends — and her little sister. Sisters of the Lost Nation will be released on April 18, 2023.

'Buffalo Flats' by Martine Leavitt (Young Adult)

Source: Holiday House

Teenage Rebecca travels by covered wagon from Utah to Canada, where her father and brother are homesteading and creating a new Mormon community. But instead of worrying about her future husband, Rebecca wants land for her own, and her father agrees to purchase some for her with one request: that Rebecca earn back the money herself. The story is inspired by the author's ancestors, exploring pioneer life's trials and tribulations. Buffalo Flats will be released on April 25, 2023.

'In the Lives of Puppets' by TJ Klune

Source: TOR Publishing Group

In a small house nestled in a cluster of trees lives three robots: inventor android Giovanni Lawson, a nurse machine, and a small vacuum, along with a human named Victor Lawson. When Victor encounters and repairs an android named "HAP" one day, he discovers that Gio and HAP share a past hunting humans. The family's hidden life is exposed, Giovanni is taken, and the small family unit must band together to get him back. In the Lives of Puppets will be released on April 25, 2023.

'That Self-Same Metal' by Brittany N. Williams (Young Adult)

Source: Amulet Books

Teen Joan Sands is currently employed as the craftswoman for William Shakespeare's acting company. Her skill with the blade stems from a secret: her magical abilities granted by an Orisha gift from Ogun. Because of Joan's gifts, her family has been keeping an eye on Fae activity, of which there has been an uptick in attacks. Quickly, Joan is drawn into a swashbuckling world of nobility, Fae, and Shakespeare's London. That Self-Same Metal will be released on April 25, 2023.

'Happy Place' by Emily Henry

Source: ‎Berkley

Harriet and Wyn were the perfect couple all through college. When they finally break up, they can't tell their friends, especially not when their annual friend group vacation is on the line. Instead, the duo agree to pretend to be together, just for the week. Can they keep up appearances and fight their feelings for one another? Happy Place will be released on April 25, 2023.

'Doodles from the Boogie Down' by Stephanie Rodriguez (Middle Grade)

Source: ‎Kokila