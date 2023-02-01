Home > Entertainment Source: Getty Images Fall in Love With These February 2023 New Book Releases By Anna Garrison Feb. 1 2023, Published 12:48 p.m. ET

In February, there's no better way to say "I love you" to your favorite person than with the gift of a book. Or a book bouquet. Or a book-related gift. February 2023 is for more books! And for those who are flying solo this Valentine's Day, is there anything more satisfying than discovering your new favorite book character? Just ask BookTok.

So, forego the chocolates and teddy bears and settle down with these new book releases in February 2023. Keep in mind this list is non-exhaustive!

'Secretly Yours' by Tessa Bailey

Hallie Welch's childhood crush on Julian Vos comes to a head when she's hired to revamp the gardens at the Vos estate. But Julian has grown into a grumpy professor whose personality clashes with Hallie's. When he finds anonymous secret admirer letters from the past, suddenly, Hallie's sunny personality begins to turn Julian's world upside down. Secretly Yours by Tessa Bailey releases on Feb. 7, 2023.

'The House of Eve' by Sadeqa Johnson

Set in the 1950s Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., The House of Eve follows Ruby, a teen with a promising future that is almost derailed by a torrid love affair, and Eleanor, who is desperate to have a baby with the man she loves — much to the disapproval of her husband's family. As Ruby and Eleanor's lives collide, they unpack what it means to be a woman and a mother in America. The House of Eve by Sadequa Johnson releases on Feb. 7, 2023.

'Seven Faceless Saints' by M.K. Lobb (Young Adult)

In the Italian-inspired fantasy city of Ombrazia, saints, and disciples rule with an iron fist. After her father's murder at the hands of the military, Roz Lacertosa is determined to fight back against the corrupt system. To do so, she must face off against her once-love and current captain Damian Venturi, who is beginning to question his duty — and his saints. Seven Faceless Saints by M.K. Lobb releases on Feb. 7, 2023.

'Don't Fear the Reaper' by Stephen Graham Jones (Young Adult)

The sequel to My Heart Is a Chainsaw, Don't Fear the Reaper follows Jade's return to the town of Proofrock and release from prison four years after the events of the first book. However, Jade isn't the only one returning: Indigenous serial killer Dark Mill South escapes into town to complete his revenge killings. Will Jade escape town alive? Don't Fear the Reaper by Stephen Graham Jones releases on Feb. 7, 2023.

'The Severed Thread' by Leslie Vedder (Young Adult)

In a follow-up to The Bone Spindle, bookish Fi and axe-wielding Shane have awakened prince Briar from slumber. Unfortunately, The Spindle Witch, the Witch Hunters, and Fi’s own Butterfly Curse are all in the way of restoring the kingdom of Andar to a state of peace. Together, the adventurous pair must uncover a centuries-old secret or risk losing everything. The Severed Thread by Leslie Vedder releases on Feb. 7, 2023.

'Wildblood' by Lauren Blackwood (Young Adult)

After being kidnapped at age 6 and manipulated into working for the Exotic Lands Touring Company, 18-year-old Victoria uses Wildblood magic to protect travelers in a Jamaican jungle full of monsters. When she's denied a promotion in favor of her ex, Dean, she's determined to prove herself to Exotic Lands' new investor, Thorn. Thorn is kind and understanding, and he believes in her mission — but does Victoria, after all? Wildblood by Lauren Blackwood releases on Feb. 7, 2023.

'Stone Blind' by Natalie Haynes

A retelling of the myth of Medusa told from Medusa's perspective, Stone Blind follows the young mortal-turned-monster as she is assaulted by the sea god Poseidon and cast aside by a vengeful Athena. And then a young hero named Perseus shows up ... Stone Blind: A Novel by Natalie Haynes releases on Feb. 7, 2023.

'Mindwalker' by Kate Dylan (Young Adult)

Eighteen-year-old Sil Sarrah is running out of time. With a supercomputer grafted into her brain, she has only12 months before it kills her. She's spent the past ten years rescuing field agents for the Syntex corporation, but when a mission goes south, Sil must flee. To prove her worth, she infiltrates the Analog Army, an activist group. But Sil soon discovers hidden secrets that could destroy everything. Mindwalker by Kate Dylan releases on Feb. 7, 2023.

'The Last Tale of the Flower Bride' by Roshani Chokshi

A gorgeous retelling of Bluebeard, The Last Tale of the Flower Bride follows heiress Indigo Maxwell-Casteñada and her nameless husband, who studies fairy tales. When Indigo and her husband are forced to return to her childhood home, the House of Dreams, the bridegroom finds himself wanting to pry into Indigo's expressly forbidden past. The Last Tale of the Flower Bride by Roshani Chokshi releases on Feb. 14, 2023.

'Ring of Solomon' by Aden Polydoros (Middle Grade)

In his middle-grade debut, author Aden Polydoros introduces readers to Zach Darlington, a queer boy who buys a mysterious ring at his town's local market in San Francisco. His home is quickly overrun by monsters from Jewish folklore and a secret society determined to uphold an apocalyptic prophecy. However, Zach does have help: Ashmedai, King of Demons, disguised as a fellow teen named Ash. Ring of Solomon by Aden Polydoros releases on Feb. 21, 2023.

'The Writing Retreat' by Julia Bartz

Alex has almost given up her dreams of being a published author when she receives a mysterious invitation to an exclusive, month-long writing retreat at the estate of feminist horror writer Roza Vallo. But when the group gathers, Roza reveals they must write an entire novel, from scratch, with the author of the best receiving a seven-figure publishing deal. That is if they survive ... The Writing Retreat by Julia Bartz releases on Feb. 21, 2023.

'Nocturne' by Alyssa Wees (Young Adult)

Set during the Great Depression in Chicago, Nocturne follows Grace Dragotta, who has always wanted to be a ballerina. When Grace is orphaned, she joins the ballet as a second home. As the new prima ballerina, Grace has everything she's ever wanted, except for her best friend. When she attracts the attention of mysterious patron Master La Rosa, Grace begins to uncover secrets around her. Nocturne by Alyssa Wees releases on Feb. 21, 2023.

'Junkyard Dogs' by Katherine Higgs-Coulthard (Young Adult)

Josh's father is missing for the second time, and his grandmother threatens to call social services. Josh's only goal in life is to stay with his brother, Twig, so he decides to track down his father in person. But Josh's father is in deep with a dangerous underground, putting Josh's life in even more danger. Junkyard Dogs by Katherine Higgs-Coulthard releases on Feb. 21, 2023

'I Have Some Questions for You' by Rebecca Makkai

In 1995, Bodie Kane's boarding school is rocked by murder — the murder of her roommate, Thalia Keith. In the present, Bodie returns as a film professor, but she begins questioning everything she knows about the cold case, wondering if there wasn't a piece of information she knew that could crack it for good. I Have Some Questions for You by Rebecca Makkai releases on Feb. 21, 2023.

'Delicious Monsters' by Liselle Sambury (Young Adult)

Daisy sees the dead, and this is made worse by her residence in ghost-packed Toronto. So when her mother inherits a mansion in northern Ontario, Daisy is happy to escape. But the mansion is not quite what it seems ... Nearly a decade later, Brittany is trying to escape her abusive mother, who claims "Miracle Mansion" is the solution to all her problems. But when Brittany investigates the mansion, she uncovers a startling tale. Delicious Monsters by Liselle Sambury releases on Feb. 28, 2023.

'Nightbirds' by Kate J. Armstrong (Young Adult)

In the realm of Simta, the Nightbirds — girls who can bestow powerful magic with a kiss — are a best-kept secret. But when the current Nightbirds are finished bestowing gifts to the highest bidder, they're expected to marry a member of the Great Houses and produce more Nightbirds. The quartet soon realizes the limits of their gilded cage, and embarks on a quest to free themselves or remain with their wings clipped. Nightbirds by Kate J. Armstrong releases on Feb. 28, 2023.

'Immortality: A Love Story' by Dana Schwartz

