Why Does February Has 28 Days? Partially Because of an Old Superstition

Eventually, the Roman King Numa Pompilius added January and February to the calendar so that it would be in sync with the lunisolar calendar. According to Time and Date, the lunisolar calendar follows both the sun's longitude and the moon's phases. However, a Roman superstition at the time had it that even numbers were unlucky, so King Numa Pompilius tried to get rid of as many from the calendar as he could.

He shaved off one day from the six months with 30, so that each month would be either 29 or 31 days long.