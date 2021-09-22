There Are Over 100 New Emojis Coming Out for iOS 15

According to Apple Insider , there are over 100 new emoji combinations that iPhones will get in 2021. This includes various skin tones and hand gestures, including a pair of hands making a heart shape, handshakes, the Korean heart sign, pointing, and more.

There are also emojis depicting pregnant people, a disco ball, coral, an x-ray of someone's upper body, and more. Additionally, there are smileys including a melting face, an outline, and one peeking through covered eyes. Each of the new emojis reportedly has a unique name and description.

According to Emojipedia, these emojis will be coming to iOS devices from the end of 2021 through to 2022.