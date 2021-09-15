Apple Just Announced the iPhone 13, and People Are Already Hunting for Deals

Apple Just Announced the iPhone 13, and People Are Already Hunting for DealsBy Joseph Allen
Sep. 15 2021, Published 10:56 a.m. ET
Following Apple's latest event on Sept. 14, deal hunters are looking for the best way to get their hands on the iPhone 13, the biggest product announcement from the event. Preorders for the new phone will begin on Sept. 17, and the phone will be available in stores beginning on Sept. 24. Now, major retailers are offering exclusive details to get your hands on the new phone.
How many versions of the iPhone 13 available?
Before diving into the deals, we should first note that there are four versions of the iPhone 13 available. There's the original model, as well as the mini, which is the cheapest and most stripped-down version. There are also Pro and Pro Max versions which feature a higher quality camera and faster processing speeds, for those looking to get the most out of Apple's latest.
AT&T is offering iPhone 13 models for free with an eligible trade-in.
AT&T was among the first wireless carriers to announce deals for the iPhone 13. The carrier's deal for the phone is valid for both existing and new customers and offers a free iPhone 13 with an eligible trade-in. You'll need to purchase the new phone via a monthly purchase plan and also purchase unlimited data in order to activate the plan. You can look here to view all the details of the plan.
Verizon is offering up to $1,300 off a new iPhone 13 for new customers.
New Verizon customers can get up to $1,300 off a new iPhone 13. They'll get up to $800 in trade-in value based on the value of their existing phone, plus new members will get an additional $500 off. Existing Verizon customers will be eligible for up to $800 based on the value of their trade-in. You can view all the details of their deal here.
The Verizon-owned company Visible is also offering a deal for those looking to purchase the iPhone 13. If you purchase the phone through Visible and port your number over to them, you'll receive a free HomePod Mini ($99 value), and you'll also receive a $200 gift card after you make your first three payments. View all the details here.
Apple is also offering deals on its new phone.
If you purchase the iPhone 13 directly from Apple, the Apple store will take between $110 and $790 off the price of the iPhone 13 depending on the value of your trade-in. Eligible trade-ins include iPhones 8 and newer. They will also offer up to $1,000 off the iPhone 13 Pro depending on the value of your trade-in. You can view all the details of their offers here.
The iPhone 13 starts at $799, and the iPhone 13 mini will start at $699. Although carriers are offering deals on the new phone starting when it goes on sale, the best deals may not be available until later in the holiday season. If you can't wait to get your hands on one, though, these deals may be enough for you.