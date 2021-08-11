How to Stop Your iPhone's Brightness From Changing Automatically

As Apple has continued to release new updates and versions of its iOS, there has been a litany of features added to iPhones to keep them appealing and make users' lives just a little bit easier. When iOS 14 rolled out, Apple implemented a green and orange dot on the status bar to inform users when an app was using their microphone or camera.

But with all of these updates that have rolled out over the years, some features have been automatically activated that confuse some users.