New Girl Scout Cookie Flavor Is Dropping for 2026 — You'll Want to Make Room in the Pantry This new flavor promises to "reflect the spirit of exploration at the heart of every Girl Scout." By Ivy Griffith Published Sept. 9 2025, 3:11 p.m. ET Source: TikTok / @girlscouts

When the Girl Scout cookies go on the hunt for their newest victims — we mean customers — no one is safe. It's known that the lure of the delicious cookies is enough to ruin any diet and throw calorie counting out the window. Who can resist Thin Mints? But the diabolical plot to bring joy and sweet goodness to all who seek it doesn't stop there. They're always working on new ways to tempt customers and keep the cookie season high on everyone's priority list.

Regularly, the Girl Scouts release a new flavor to explore and become obsessed with. And for 2026, that new flavor promises to be one of the best yet. Blending notes of one of America's favorite ice creams with the magic perfection of the Girl Scout Cookie siren call, so-called "Exploremores" are going to be dangerous. Dangerously good, that is. Here's what we know about the new flavor for 2026.

A new Girl Scout Cookie flavor drops in 2026, and you won't want to miss it.

On Sept. 9, 2025, the big announcement came: A new flavor is here for Girl Scout Cookie season 2026. And you won't want to miss it. Their website promises, "These rocky road ice cream-inspired sandwich cookies — filled with the delicious flavors of chocolate, marshmallow, and toasted almond-flavored crème — reflect the spirit of exploration at the heart of every Girl Scout." Yes, you heard that right. Rocky road.

The cookie's description adds, "From a curious kindergartener, amazed by jellyfish at the local aquarium, to a middle schooler finding the courage to go on her first overnight trip with her troop, Girl Scouts know the road to discovery starts with exploration." So Exploremores are that rocky road flavor with a nod to the spirit of exploration. Sounds like a winner.

The 2026 line-up is a strong one, including the new flavor.

The 2026 line-up overall is a big one, according to their official list, including: Adventurefuls: "brownie-inspired cookies topped with caramel-flavored crème with a hint of sea salt"

Caramel chocolate chip: gluten-free "chewy cookies with rich caramel, semisweet chocolate chips, and a hint of sea salt"

Caramel deLites aka Samoas: "crisp cookies with caramel, coconut, and chocolaty stripes"

Peanut Butter Sandwich aka Do-si-dos: "crunchy oatmeal sandwich cookies with peanut butter filling"

Lemonades: "savory, refreshing shortbread cookies topped with a tangy lemon-flavored icing"

Lemon-Ups: "crispy lemon cookies baked with inspiring messages"

Peanut Butter Patties aka Tagalongs: "crispy cookies layered with peanut butter and covered with a chocolaty coating"

Thin Mints: "crisp, chocolate cookies dipped in a delicious mint chocolaty coating"

Toffee-tastic: gluten-free "rich, buttery cookies with sweet, crunchy toffee bits"

Trefoils: "iconic shortbread cookies inspired by the original Girl Scout Cookie recipe" And of course: Exploremores, the rocky road-inspired new flavor.

