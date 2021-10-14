Nostalgia Galore! Nokia Has Released a New Version of Its Iconic 6310 'Brick' Phone

Consumers in Great Britain are in luck, as the Nokia 6310 is already available for purchase directly from their website. The device retails for £59.99 ($82.08) and is currently available in two colors: pastel yellow and jet black.

The same applies to consumers in India, where the phone is available to purchase here. For that market, the device is offered in an extra two colors besides pastel yellow and jet black: teal blue and dark green. The Indian version retails for ₹4,499.00 ($59.96).