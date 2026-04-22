Publix Rolled out Three New Subs With a Key Ingredient That Customers Are Probably Ready For Publix also has a new sandwich on the menu with some of the same ingredients. By Chrissy Bobic Published April 22 2026, 10:30 a.m. ET Source: Wikimedia Commons

No one asked for new Publix subs, mostly because they were plenty satisfied with what the grocery store chain already offered from its prepared foods department. But in April 2026, they got a new lineup in the form of three new subs, all of which contain some variation of brisket. It's a far cry from the chicken subs that Publix already offered, but for some, it may be just what they have been waiting for.

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There is something to be said for freshly prepared subs from a grocery store like Publix as opposed to something from a fast food chain, which might taste a little less fresh and, shall we say, homemade? For years, Publix has offered that, and now, thanks to its new subs, Publix continues that tradition for customers. And for sub lovers, it's a very exciting time.

Source: Publix

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The new subs at Publix all have brisket in them.

According to a press release from Publix, the grocery store chain rolled out three new subs in April 2026. The three subs each offer something different, with brisket as their main ingredient. Though, to be fair, it seems like the chefs behind the culinary decisions at Publix tried to come up with variations to please everyone.

The new subs, per the press release, are: Publix Deli Spicy Brisket Sub — Smoked brisket layered with Boar's Head 3-Pepper Colby Jack cheese, jalapenos, crispy Publix Fried Onions, and Sweet & Spicy BBQ sauce. Publix Deli Brisket, Lettuce and Tomato Sub — A fresh, classic option featuring smoky brisket paired with crisp lettuce, ripe tomatoes, and Sweet & Spicy BBQ sauce. Publix Southern Style Brisket Sub — A comforting Southern-inspired sub stacked with smoked brisket, Publix cheddar, dill pickles, crispy Publix Fried Onions, and Sweet & Spicy BBQ sauce.

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Tom Holland ate a pub sub for the first time to celebrate his non-alcoholic beer Bero expanding to Publix pic.twitter.com/GPHiekDWWz — Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) April 16, 2026

The press release also reported that Publix Category Manager John Godke shared where the chain gets its ingredients for optimum flavor. "During product testing panels, a Texas-based supplier well known for its smokehouse delivered the quality and consistency we were looking for," he said. "They helped bring this brisket experience to life."

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There's also a new Publix sandwich on the menu.

In addition to new Publix subs, customers can order a brisket sandwich. You know, just in case those three different offerings aren't quite enough to choose from. The Publix Deli Stacked Brisket and Brioche Sandwich includes smoked brisket and sweet and spicy BBQ sauce on a brioche roll. For some customers, nothing really beats a Public sub, but the brioche roll could come close.

Fans of Publix subs even have a Reddit dedicated to them.