"Subway Has No Right to Be This Expensive" — It Costs $33 for Just TWO Subway Footlongs A woman on TikTok complains that her two Subway sandwiches cost over $33 — which is a lot more than it used to be. She breaks down what she bought. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Nov. 6 2023, Published 6:58 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@beefinnagain

In an era that feels more like an economic depression than a recession by the day, everybody is pinching their pennies as much as they can in this tough financial crisis. Prices of groceries continue to rise, with middle-class shoppers noticing a staggering dollar increase in their essential items over the years. It's gotten to the point where folks are relying more on fast food and ready-made meals just to save both time and money on any given day.

Of course, even that has proven to be a strain on the wallet when it comes to restaurants like Subway. One customer took to TikTok to complain that her two regular sandwiches cost a staggering $33. She breaks down what she bought and how she was able to avoid paying it outright.

This woman's two Subway sandwiches cost over 33 dollars.

Gone are the days of the "five-dollar footlong" that our forefathers once sang about in that infectious commercial jingle. @beefinnagain on TikTok recently reported on her platform that Subway sandwiches have gotten way more expensive than you remember.

In her video posted in early November 2023, OP complained about the recent price gouge she ran into while trying to buy food at Subway. The two footlong subs she planned on ordering turned out to be ridiculously overpriced.

Together, the two sandwiches she ordered cost $33. For a glorified fast food joint, that's a lot of money to attach to two regular sandwiches. Whole combos at other fast food restaurants cost a fraction of that.

Luckily, she had a coupon that she'd planned on using at the time anyway, so she didn't have to settle for that absurd price. Her coupon allowed her to purchase two subs for $12.99, which is far more reasonable than what was originally rung up.

"If I didn't have that coupon I'm pretty sure I would have just walked out and said no," OP admitted in her video. In a short follow-up, OP even broke down what she'd bought at the time. Shockingly enough, she hadn't gotten anything but the two sandwiches and made no adjustments to the available sandwiches. She didn't even get any combos or sides or drinks to go with everything.

"Roast beef sandwich and a Subway club." That's it. No extra toppings and no sides. In total, she paid "just under $17" with a service tip.

Naturally, folks in the comments were shocked by the prices that Subway reportedly has available now. One person argued, "$33 at Subway should get you three footlongs, three [bags of] chips, and three drinks."

One TikToker even suggested that these prices have been this high for some time. They commented, "We somehow spent $38 in a Subway [during] Summer 2021 and haven't been back since." Another person even claimed that their Subway no longer accepts coupons, which is pretty ridiculous when coupled with the price gouging.