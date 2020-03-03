Starbucks Is Introducing These New Menu Items for Spring 2020

There are some incredible people who can wake up to make themselves a homemade breakfast, and none of us, sadly, are those people. Those who don't have time to make a morning meal, however, can now choose between two new Starbucks breakfast wraps. Our personal favorite is the Southwest Veggie Wrap, which stuffs scrambled eggs, black beans, potatoes, cotija cheese, pico de gallo, and jalapeno cream cheese into a salsa tortilla.