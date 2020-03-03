We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: facebook

Starbucks Is Introducing These New Menu Items for Spring 2020

Winter 2020 is finally coming to an end, and now, we're anticipating spring to come with warm weather, pleasant walks outside without painfully sharp gusts of wind, and — most importantly — refreshing iced drinks from Starbucks. Starting Tuesday, March 3, the beloved coffee chain is bidding winter farewell with a slew of new menu items, according to a press release.