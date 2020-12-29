New Year's Eve 2021 Events in Your City — Where to Celebrate the End of 2020!

However, with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic (also known as COVID-19), don't expect to be tossing confetti in the air and sipping bubbly at an event in your neighboring town / city when the clock strikes midnight on Jan. 1, 2021.

Get ready because 2020 is officially coming to an end. What many people around the world would call a "bad year" is almost over, and Americans are looking for ways to celebrate the new year, 2021 .

But, if you're looking to celebrate the end of 2020, we've rounded up some events near you to help ring in the new year!

With guidelines differing from state-to-state, some bars and businesses have been forced to close or restrict the number of guests in their establishment at one time. Additionally, event spaces are continuing to follow CDC guidelines and have either canceled their usual New Year's Eve event or altered to accommodate for social distancing.

New Year's Eve events near me — Where to celebrate 2021!

If are looking to continue practicing social distancing and not head out to dinner and drinks, which could be crowded with fellow patrons, celebrate New Year's Eve in your own home. Yes, virtual events have become the thing of 2020. Check out the ball drop in Times Square and watch Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest, which will feature a slew of performances. The headliner is Jennifer Lopez!

Additionally, switch the network to NBC to watch their New Year's Eve event hosted by Carson Daly and Amber Ruffin. There will be performances by CNCO, Goo Goo Dolls, Jason Derulo, and more.

Las Vegas: It seems even a pandemic won't stop Vegas from engaging in New Year's Eve festivities. Looking to have bottle service and champagne toasts? A few popular venues in Las Vegas are hosting socially distanced party packages for you and your friends. Check out Alto Bar in Caesar's Palace, Area15, Harrah's Las Vegas, PT's Tavern, and more if you're looking for a night out on the town with dinner, drinks, and music. But be sure to make a reservation!

Cincinnati: Ohio imposed a state-mandated curfew on bars, clubs, and restaurants, forcing them to shut down at 10 p.m. However, that doesn't mean you can't still celebrate with a nice dinner and cocktail. Several places are having a "ball drop" celebration and / or a champagne toast at 9 p.m. While that is a bit early, many businesses are starting their celebrations around 5 p.m.

Tampa Bay: Watch the fireworks alongside the Hillsborough River for a waterfront show with nearby bars offering food and drink options. Or, ring in 2021 at Carnage for Pied Piper Productions‘ annual New Year’s Eve party. The general admission includes party favors, music, limited pool and pier access, a champagne toast, and views of the fireworks.

"Missed Holidays 2020" is an event that you can register for on Eventbrite that goes until 2 a.m. This fun event offers you the chance to decorate your reserved table and dress up and celebrate the event that you missed in 2020. So, now is the night to celebrate your birthday, Fourth of July, or any other occasion that you missed out on.

Los Angeles: Though California is still in an ongoing lockdown, that doesn't mean you don't have to kiss 2020 goodbye all alone. Stream an online party to commemorate the festive occasion! Spend the night with Snoop Dogg and friends at his personal home for FREE, just RSVP. The night will feature his guests talking about 2020, dancing, and a personal tour of his mansion. Or enjoy a round of laughs at a virtual comedy special featuring Fred Armisen, Reggie Watts, and more for only $10 to $20.

Miami: Nelly will be hosting a New Year's Eve event at the iconic Fontainebleau Miami Beach, which is an all-inclusive party featuring table service and hotel room packages. Usher in 2021 on the rooftop of the W Hotel, which will feature an open bar, party favors, fireworks, and a DJ. If you're looking to enjoy a nice dinner, check out Calle23 Cuban restaurant located on Miracle Mile. Their Adios 2020, Bienvenido 2021 party will feature bottle specials, live entertainment, and your choice of a delicious meal.