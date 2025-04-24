Don't Have Cable? Here's How to Stream the 2025 NFL Draft and Follow Every Pick The 90th annual NFL draft starts on Thursday, April 24, 2025, at 8 p.m. EST. By Allison DeGrushe Published April 24 2025, 11:07 a.m. ET Source: NFL

At long last, one of the biggest events of the NFL offseason has arrived: The draft! Ahead of the annual three-day meeting, there's been a lot of talk surrounding the top prospects, and rumor has it that University of Miami quarterback Cam Ward could go No. 1 overall to the Tennessee Titans.

If you can't attend the 2025 NFL draft in person, no worries — you can join countless other die-hard football fans watching from home. The draft begins Thursday, April 24, 2025, at 8 p.m. EST, and it'll be streaming live. Here's how you can catch all the action!



Here are the streaming options for the 2025 NFL Draft.

As most NFL fans know, the draft will air live on several networks — ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes (Spanish broadcast), and the NFL Network. But if you're looking for streaming options, you're in luck!

You can watch the draft on platforms like ESPN Plus, NFL Plus, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, FuboTV, and Sling TV. Football fans can sign up for an ESPN Plus subscription for $11.99 per month (or save over 15 percent with an annual plan at $119.99 per year).

It's Draft Day in Green Bay. #NFLDraft — NFL (@NFL) April 24, 2025

NFL Plus currently offers two subscription tiers. The regular plan costs $6.99 per month, giving you access to live Draft coverage on your TV, phone, tablet, or computer. It also includes the NFL Network, offseason content, live game audio, out-of-market preseason games, and live local and primetime regular-season games. The premium tier, at $14.99 per month, offers all the above, plus the NFL RedZone, game replays, and NFL Pro.

Your best option might be YouTube TV, seeing as it's offering a five-day free trial. If you like the platform and decide to keep it around, you can get 25 percent off, bringing your first two months down to just $59.99 per month. After that, the base plan will cost $82.99 per month.

However, it's important to note that Hulu + Live TV is also offering a free three-day trial, which is perfect timing for the NFL Draft since it spans three days. After the trial ends, the subscription will cost $82.99 per month unless you cancel. FuboTV is also offering a free trial.

As for Sling TV, it's offering special deals for its Orange and Blue tiers. With the Orange plan, you can get the first month for $35.99, then $45.99 per month after that. The Blue plan starts at $40.99 for the first month, with a monthly rate of $50.99 afterward. If you want both tiers, Sling offers a combo deal: $55.99 for the first month, then $65.99 per month going forward.