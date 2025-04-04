Case Keenum's Journeyman NFL Career Has Led to a Pretty Solid Net Worth Case Keenum's net worth reflects his long journey through the NFL. By Joseph Allen Published April 4 2025, 3:09 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Although he's played in an NFC Championship Game, Case Keenum is unlikely to ever become a legendary quarterback in the NFL. Instead, Case's journey has been exactly that. He's been a backup quarterback for a number of different teams over the course of his career, and in that time, he's been able to fill in in some genuinely crucial spots for his team.

Following the news that Case had signed with the Chicago Bears for the 2025 season, many wanted to know more about what his net worth is after all these years in the league. Here's what we know:



What is Case Keenum's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Case's total net worth is roughly $20 million, which comes chiefly from his career playing in the NFL. He went undrafted in 2012 and was promptly signed by the Houston Texans to play on the team's practice squad. He eventually bounced around to eight different teams in the NFL, including a return to the Texans. Although he hasn't been a starter for most of his career, he's managed to become a valuable part of many NFL rosters.

Case Keenum NFL Quarterback Net worth: $25 Million Case Keenum is an NFL quarterback who has played for numerous teams over the course of his career. Although he has usually played as a backup, he led the Minnesota Vikings to 13 wins in 2017 after the team's starter Sam Bradford went down with an injury and took the team all the way to the NFC Championship that year. Birthdate: Feb. 17, 1988 Birthplace: Brownwood, Texas Birth Name: Casey Austin Keenum

What will Case Keenum's Bears salary be?

After returning to Houston for the past few seasons, news broke in early April that Case had been signed to the Chicago Bears, where he will be much more experienced than the team's starting quarterback, Caleb Williams. Caleb was one of the most highly sought-after draft prospects in some time when he was drafted in 2024, but his rookie season was slightly underwhelming.

Veteran QB Case Keenum is signing a one-year deal worth up to $3 million with the Chicago Bears, per source. Keenum now will help mentor Caleb Williams in Chicago like he did for CJ Stroud in Houston.

Following the underwhelming season, the Bears have retooled much of their team and coaching staff, and now, they're adding a veteran backup quarterback who might be able to provide some mentorship for the second-year potential star. Case's deal for this season is reportedly worth up to $3 million including incentives, so the Bears probably plan to have them on their roster headed into the season.

It also means that, although Case is never going to have the net worth of some of the NFL's highest-paid players, he's continued to prove that he can be a reliable earner in the NFL. Backup quarterbacks get paid pretty well to play very little actual football, which means that they're not usually under the same pressure as potential starters.