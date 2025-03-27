NFL Introduces New Rule That Directly Affects the Popular "Nose Wipe" Celebration
It's the end of an era for the popular "nose wipe" celebration...
Over the years, a new generation of NFL players has taken celebration dances to a whole new level. One of the trailblazers in this trend is Minnesota Vikings safety Camryn Bynum, who's known for getting creative with his dance moves.
He and his teammates have been spotted breaking into routines from High School Musical and Camp Rock, and Camryn, along with fellow safety Josh Metellus, pulled off the iconic handshake from The Parent Trap.
But perhaps one of the most iconic and popular celebrations in the league is the "nose wipe" or "wipe your nose" move. If you've seen players swipe their hands across their faces after a big play, you might be curious to know where it comes from and what it means.
Well, here's the scoop on this viral celly and its significance!
What does the "nose wipe" celebration mean?
Even though the "nose wipe" celebration might seem like just a fun way to show off after a big play, there's actually a deeper, more serious meaning behind it. According to the Urban Dictionary, the gesture originates from a gang sign that signals danger for an opponent.
The move can be interpreted in a few ways. One version involves placing your index finger below your nose, signaling to others that an enemy is close by.
Another variation has the index finger sliding horizontally under the nose and ending in a thumbs-down position. This action is meant to convey to your squad that you're "out for blood" and ready to intimidate the opposition.
Additionally, Pro Football Talk has pointed out that this gesture is commonly associated with the Bloods, a street gang. It's seen as a sign of distrust or a warning that someone isn't to be trusted.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has been using the "nose wipe" as his go-to celebration since entering the league in 2020. However, it looks like the celebration will no longer be allowed on the field moving forward.
In March 2025, the NFL banned the "nose wipe" celebration.
On Wednesday, March 26, 2025, the NFL made a shocking announcement: It's officially banning the "nose wipe" celebration. The league has officially classified the move as a "violent gesture," and, as a result, any player caught performing it will now face a penalty.
And so, the "nose wipe" has been added to the list of actions considered "unsportsmanlike conduct," which will carry a 15-yard penalty.
According to ESPN's Ben Solak, the NFL's rules outline that "any violent gesture, which shall include but not be limited to a throat slash, simulation firing or brandishing a gun, or using the 'nose wipe' gesture, or any act that is sexually suggestive or offensive."
As you'd expect, CeeDee Lamb, who made the "nose wipe" his signature celebration since entering the league, isn't thrilled with the ban. He soon took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his frustration, posting, "Smh [shaking my head], I have plenty in mind," alongside an unamused face emoji.
Well, it seems he's not letting this ruin his fun!