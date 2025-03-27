NFL Introduces New Rule That Directly Affects the Popular "Nose Wipe" Celebration It's the end of an era for the popular "nose wipe" celebration... By Allison DeGrushe Published March 27 2025, 12:27 p.m. ET Source: YouTube

Over the years, a new generation of NFL players has taken celebration dances to a whole new level. One of the trailblazers in this trend is Minnesota Vikings safety Camryn Bynum, who's known for getting creative with his dance moves. He and his teammates have been spotted breaking into routines from High School Musical and Camp Rock, and Camryn, along with fellow safety Josh Metellus, pulled off the iconic handshake from The Parent Trap.

Article continues below advertisement

But perhaps one of the most iconic and popular celebrations in the league is the "nose wipe" or "wipe your nose" move. If you've seen players swipe their hands across their faces after a big play, you might be curious to know where it comes from and what it means. Well, here's the scoop on this viral celly and its significance!

Article continues below advertisement

What does the "nose wipe" celebration mean?

Even though the "nose wipe" celebration might seem like just a fun way to show off after a big play, there's actually a deeper, more serious meaning behind it. According to the Urban Dictionary, the gesture originates from a gang sign that signals danger for an opponent.

The move can be interpreted in a few ways. One version involves placing your index finger below your nose, signaling to others that an enemy is close by. Another variation has the index finger sliding horizontally under the nose and ending in a thumbs-down position. This action is meant to convey to your squad that you're "out for blood" and ready to intimidate the opposition.

Article continues below advertisement

Did Ceedee Lamb invent the "wipe your nose" celebration, after a catch? Or did he perfect it? pic.twitter.com/rLAv2KJLsR — Baker Mayfield Statue (@statue_baker) September 11, 2023

Additionally, Pro Football Talk has pointed out that this gesture is commonly associated with the Bloods, a street gang. It's seen as a sign of distrust or a warning that someone isn't to be trusted. Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has been using the "nose wipe" as his go-to celebration since entering the league in 2020. However, it looks like the celebration will no longer be allowed on the field moving forward.

Article continues below advertisement

In March 2025, the NFL banned the "nose wipe" celebration.

On Wednesday, March 26, 2025, the NFL made a shocking announcement: It's officially banning the "nose wipe" celebration. The league has officially classified the move as a "violent gesture," and, as a result, any player caught performing it will now face a penalty.

And so, the "nose wipe" has been added to the list of actions considered "unsportsmanlike conduct," which will carry a 15-yard penalty. According to ESPN's Ben Solak, the NFL's rules outline that "any violent gesture, which shall include but not be limited to a throat slash, simulation firing or brandishing a gun, or using the 'nose wipe' gesture, or any act that is sexually suggestive or offensive."

Article continues below advertisement

According to the full rules report sent to NFL teams this week, the “nose wipe” celebration is now a 15 yard penalty for being a “violent gesture”



Which, I mean, c’mon. pic.twitter.com/JJ0EEgxpQr — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) March 26, 2025