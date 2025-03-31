NFL Insider Peter Schrager Confirmed He's Leaving 'GMFB' for "Good Reasons" Peter Schrager said he's leaving 'GMFB" for "good reasons and for a bright future." By Allison DeGrushe Published March 31 2025, 11:46 a.m. ET Source: NFL Network

Well, it's official: Peter Schrager is leaving Good Morning Football. After much speculation, the iconic sportscaster announced the news during the March 31, 2025, episode, revealing it was also his final appearance on the show.

"The rumors are true. Today is my last day on Good Morning Football," Peter shared with viewers. "I end with great feelings — we're going to celebrate today. I love everyone on this show. It's all good, but this will be the last episode I'll be on this program." So, what's the reason for Peter Schrager's departure? Here's everything you need to know, including why he's leaving GMFB.

Why did Peter Schrager leave 'GMFB'?

Even though Peter Schrager hasn't explicitly explained why he's leaving GMFB, he did mention that he's stepping away "for good reasons" and "for a bright future." While that's a bit vague, multiple outlets — including The Athletic and Front Office Sports — have revealed that Peter Schrager is leaving the NFL Network and Fox Sports to join ESPN.

Although he reportedly hasn't signed a contract with ESPN yet, the deal is expected to land him on the network's daily shows, including NFL Live, Mike Greenberg's Get Up, Stephen A. Smith's First Take, and other studio programs.

Peter would also likely play a key role in ESPN's major NFL events, such as the NFL Draft and Super Bowl week. If everything falls into place, he could even contribute to ABC and ESPN's coverage of the 2025 NFL Draft! And if the deal goes through, Peter could be part of ESPN's first-ever Super Bowl coverage in February 2027.