Why Is White Supremacist Nick Fuentes Selling Jeffrey Epstein Merchandise? The streamer was banned from Spotify for violating the platform's hate speech rules. By Niko Mann Updated Feb. 12 2026, 1:58 p.m. ET

White supremacist and online streamer Nick Fuentes is selling merchandise connected to the late billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, and people are shocked. They want to know why Nick would sell "merch" connected to a convicted child sex offender, while others just want to "beat the s--t out of anyone" who wears the merch in public.

The streamer took to the internet to show off some of the new Epstein "merch" that he was selling, and one of the items is a copy of one of the late billionaire's sweaters. The Epstein sweater has an American flag on the left sleeve, and the words "USA" are embroidered on a crest on the chest of the outfit. So, why is Nick selling Epstein mech?

Why is Nick Fuentes selling Jeffrey Epstein merch?

Nick is seemingly selling the Epstein merch as a way to make money and to rage-bait folks online, per the Daily Dot. Nick's sales pitch for the offensive quarter-zip sweaters was shared on X with the caption, "Nick Fuentes shows off his new Jeffrey Epstein quarter zip merch." The white supremacist also seemed to enjoy himself as he joked his way through his Epstein merch promo.

"I have my brand new, quarter-zip," he began. "This is very high quality. U.S. flag on the side, and then we have the embroidered USA logo right here. You can zip it all the way up, you can zip it all the way down." "This is a perfect fit, it's a great conversation starter," he claimed. "People are gonna say, 'Wow, I love that quarter zip. Where'd you get it?' And you can tell them that 'I got it on this island. They were giving them away. Before the feds showed up.'"

Nick Fuentes shows off his new Jeffery Epstein quarter zip merch 💀 pic.twitter.com/xMK2vPlFm9 — America First (@AFpumpfun) February 1, 2026

Nick added that he's already sold more than 1,000 of the Epstein jumpers for $69.99 each. The far-right streamer came onto the national scene after he attended the racist Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Va., per The New Yorker. Folks weren't too happy with Nick's video, and they weren't shy about letting him know it.

YouTube streamer Jack Cocchiarella shared a clip of Nick's sales promo on X with the caption, "Beat the s--t out of anyone who wears this in public. ... We used to kill Nazis, man. What happened to this country?" Other folks were also incensed by Nick's Epstein merc. "Anyone wearing that jacket is outing themselves as a pedophile and should be treated as such," wrote one. "atp the ragebaits gone too far this Epstein stuff ain’t a joke," added another.