The Epstein Controversy Over Casey Wasserman Could Swallow His Music Agency Wasserman corresponded with Ghislaine Maxwell almost 25 years ago. By Joseph Allen Published Feb. 10 2026, 10:27 a.m. ET Source: Wikimedia Commons

There are many people who make the entertainment industry hum who you may never have heard of, and Casey Wasserman is one of those people. The head of the Wasserman Agency, a music agency in Los Angeles, is now caught up in a firestorm following the release of additional files related to Jeffrey Epstein.

Now, musicians are trying to leave his agency, and his status as the chair of the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles is also in question. Given all of that, many want to know more about what the controversy surrounding him actually is. Here's what we know.

What is the Casey Wasserman controversy?

The controversy stems from a connection that Wasserman had with both Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. The files suggest that they corresponded following a 2002 humanitarian trip where Wasserman flew on Epstein's plane. The emails suggest that Wasserman had a flirtatious relationship with Maxwell, but he has not been accused of any wrongdoing or inappropriate behavior, and they predate any of the allegations against Epstein coming to light.

Casey Wasserman was in the Epstein emails.

“I deeply regret my correspondence with Ghislaine Maxwell, which took place over two decades ago, long before her horrific crimes came to light,” Wasserman said in the statement to The New York Times. “I never had a personal or business relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. As is well documented, I went on a humanitarian trip as part of a delegation with the Clinton Foundation in 2002 on the Epstein plane. I am terribly sorry for having any association with either of them.”

“I think of you all the time. So, what do I have to do to see you in a tight leather outfit?” Wasserman wrote to Maxwell in one email, to which she responded that she knew how to "drive a man wild." It's unclear whether Wasserman was aware of what Epstein and Maxwell had been accused of, but the news that he was in the files has led many artists who work with his agencies to attempt to leave.

Chappell Roan announces she’s leaving Wasserman, the talent agency led by Casey Wasserman, after his flirtatious emails with Ghislaine Maxwell were unsealed as part of the Epstein files:



“I hold my teams to the highest standards and have a duty to protect them as well. No… pic.twitter.com/wJDH2NqNXv — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 10, 2026 Source: X/@PopBase

Variety is now reporting that multiple artists have presented Wasserman with an ultimatum, saying that he has to step down from the agency or they are prepared to walk. Wasserman is reportedly set to meet with top executives at the company to determine what his course of action will be. He is also facing pressure to step down as chairman of the 2028 Olympic Committee.

The agency represents many of the biggest artists in the world, including Ed Sheeran, Coldplay, Childish Gambino, Kendrick Lamar, Lorde, Phish, Raye, SZA, Joni Mitchell, Janelle Monae, Geese, and frontman Cameron Winter, and Tyler, the Creator. Until quite recently, they represented Chappell Roan, but she has already released a statement announcing that she is leaving.