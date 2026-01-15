How Much Do Olympic Tickets Cost? What Fans Can Actually Expect to Pay Olympic tickets are not one-price-fits-all. Costs vary widely depending on sport, seat, and host city. By Amy Coleman Published Jan. 15 2026, 11:16 a.m. ET Source: unsplash

Going to the Olympics in person is a bucket-list goal for a lot of fans. There is nothing quite like watching elite athletes compete on the world’s biggest stage, surrounded by thousands of people who traveled from everywhere for the same moment. The energy, the scale, and the sense of history make the Olympics feel different from any other sporting event, which is why tickets are always in high demand.

Article continues below advertisement

Before anyone starts booking flights or planning a summer trip, though, one big question usually comes first. How much do Olympic tickets cost, and how do you actually get them? The answer is more layered than many people expect, involving registration, different pricing tiers, and a buying process that looks nothing like a typical concert or game. Understanding it early can save time, stress, and money later. Here's what you need to know.

Article continues below advertisement

How much do Olympic tickets cost?

Olympic ticket prices are not one-size-fits-all. Costs vary based on the sport, session, and seating category. According to official LA28 information, tickets will be offered across a wide range of price points to make the Games accessible to as many fans as possible. General tickets will begin at $28.

Lower-priced tickets are expected for early rounds and less in-demand events, while premium pricing applies to finals, medal sessions, and high-profile sports. Hospitality packages are priced separately and include upgraded seating and amenities. Before anyone can buy Olympic tickets, registration is required. For the Los Angeles 2028 Games, fans must sign up through the official LA28 ticketing site to be eligible for ticket access.

Article continues below advertisement

Registration does not guarantee tickets. Instead, it allows organizers to manage demand and assign purchase windows fairly. Once registered, fans may receive invitations to participate in ticket sales during specific phases, depending on availability and demand. This system helps prevent instant sellouts and website overload.

Registered this morning for the 2028 LA Olympics 🙌

Spent about 45 minutes in the virtual waiting room, worth it.

Let’s go, LA! 🏟️🔥 — Sarah Salmon (@MsSarahNewell) January 15, 2026 Source: X/@MsSarahNewell

Article continues below advertisement

Registering early matters more than people realize.

Registration is not just a formality. It is the gateway to the entire Olympic ticket process. Fans who do not register will not be considered for ticket access during early sales phases. Historically, Olympic tickets are released in waves. Some fans may be invited to buy tickets earlier, while others may need to wait for later rounds. Being registered ensures you are at least in the system when opportunities open. Waiting too long can mean fewer choices.

In addition to standard tickets, LA28 offers hospitality options. These packages include premium seating along with added benefits such as lounge access, food, and exclusive experiences. Hospitality pricing is significantly higher than standard tickets, but they appeal to fans looking for comfort, convenience, or a once-in-a-lifetime experience. These packages are optional and separate from general ticket sales.