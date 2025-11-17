Nick Fuentes vs. Usha Vance: How a Far-Right Feud Exploded Online From “What kind of man marries somebody named Usha?” to “She’s out of your league,” this feud exposes a serious rift. By Darrell Marrow Published Nov. 17 2025, 11:22 a.m. ET Source: YouTube @ Liberty Vault/The Mega Agency

When Donald Trump tapped then-Ohio Sen. JD Vance as his 2024 running mate, the internet didn’t just react to his politics. It also zeroed in on his wife, Usha Chilukuri Vance, a Yale-educated Indian American lawyer and now second lady.

On the far-right fringe, white nationalist livestreamer Nick Fuentes quickly became one of her loudest attackers. His comments about Usha’s name, race, and religion sparked a public clash with JD that still lingers in MAGA circles. Here’s what Nick said, what sparked the conflict, and how JD responded.

Nick Fuentes has launched several attacks on JD Vance’s wife.

According to The Washington Post, Nick started going after the Vances in mid-July 2024, right after Trump announced JD as his VP pick. On a livestream, he fixated on Usha’s Indian heritage and Hindu background, framing their marriage as a betrayal of “white identity.” In one clip, Nick flat-out mocked JD’s choice of partner, per ABC News. “What kind of man marries somebody named Usha? Clearly, he doesn’t value his racial identity,” Nick said during a livestream.

Nick didn’t stop there. He criticized Usha for not being Christian and claimed JD had married someone “that isn’t a Christian,” treating that as another strike against him. He also wrapped his commentary in “great replacement” rhetoric, arguing that white Americans are being “replaced” by immigrants and mixed families — language pulled straight from racist conspiracy theories popular on the white nationalist fringe.

“What exactly are we getting here? And that’s not a dig at him just because I’m a racist or something,” Nick said, per The Washington Post. “White people are being systematically replaced in America and in Europe through immigration and — to a much lesser extent — due to intermarrying. This guy has a non-White wife.”

What started the beef between Nick and JD?

Nick didn’t always have a personal beef with JD. The bad blood really kicked in once JD became Trump’s VP pick and, more broadly, as Nick turned on Trump’s 2024 campaign. He launched what he called “Groyper War 2,” a digital war against Trump’s reelection team in 2024.

Around the same time, far-right influencers like Jaden McNeil began circulating photos of the Vance family and using Usha’s Indian background and Hindu upbringing to fuel racist attacks. One viral post showed JD, Usha, and their newborn with the caption, “I’m sure this guy is going to be great on immigration,” suggesting that JD’s family made him weak on immigration enforcement, according to The Washington Post.