Footage of Nick Reiner Shows Him Grabbing a Drink at a Gas Station Hours After the Murders Nick Reiner's lawyer previously defended Karen Read. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Dec. 17 2025, 3:49 p.m. ET Source: NBC Los Angeles

According to The New York Times, Rob and Michele Reiner had a scheduled appointment with a massage therapist on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025. When the couple didn't answer the gate, the massage therapist reached out to their youngest child, Romy Reiner. She was the one who found her parents fatally stabbed in the home they shared for more than 30 years. The Reiners bought it from Rob's longtime friend and mentor Norman Lear in 1991, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Article continues below advertisement

Rumors of a suspect began circulating online, with People being the first to report that the couple's son, Nick Reiner, was responsible. The 32-year-old was arrested hours after the murders and has since been charged with two counts of first-degree murder. Footage of Nick's arrest was obtained by NBC Los Angeles. Here's what we know.

Source: Instagram/@michelereiner (L-R): Nick Reiner, Jake Reiner, and Romy Reiner

Article continues below advertisement

Footage of Nick Reiner's arrest has been made available to the public.

At approximately 9:15 p.m. the night of the murders, Reiner was about 15 miles from his parents' home near the intersection of Exposition Boulevard and Vermont Avenue in Los Angeles. Surveillance footage shows Reiner entering the convenience store of a gas station.

In the footage, Reiner wears a black baseball cap, a green and black jacket, and a red backpack. He walks into the shop and goes directly to the refrigerated section, where he grabs a drink. He is very calm and doesn't appear to be nervous or in a hurry as he pays for his beverage and leaves. That's when four police cars pull up. The 32-year-old puts both hands in the air before dropping to the ground.

Article continues below advertisement

Nick Reiner has not entered a plea.

After his arrest, Reiner hired attorney Alan Jackson to represent him. Jackson is fresh off the high-profile Karen Read case in Massachusetts, for which he secured an acquittal for the second-degree murder and manslaughter charges. In his first court appearance on Dec. 17, Reiner did not enter a plea because Jackson said it's "too early." His arraignment is now scheduled for Jan. 7, 2026.

Article continues below advertisement

Outside of the courthouse, Jackson told reporters there are "very complex and serious issues associated with this case," hence the request to push back Reiner's arraignment. "They need to be thoroughly, but very carefully, dealt with, and examined, and looked at, and analyzed," said Jackson. "We ask that during this process you allow the system to move forward in the way it was designed to move forward."