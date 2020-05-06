6-Year-Old Asks Questions Every Night to Stall Bedtime, and They're Hilarious

We've all been there. Our moms are begging us to go to sleep, but we're 6 years old. Our minds are racing. We have to know the secrets of the world.

Kate Bowler's son is no exception. He has so many bedtime questions, in fact, that Kate decided to document everything he asks via Twitter for 30 days in a row. And it's maybe the best thread you will ever read. His questions are silly and existential and mostly impossible to answer, which makes them all the more hilarious (and Kate's frustration that much more palpable).